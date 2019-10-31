Appeal for dashcam footage after wedding ring stolen in County Limerick burglary

BRUFF Gardai are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling on the Bruff to Croom road on Wednesday evening.

A sum of cash and three rings - including wedding and engagement rings - were taken during a burglary. It occurred at the home of Eddie and Helen Corkery at Camass North - two miles from Bruff.

The couple left their home at 6.30pm to celebrate their son's and grandson's birthdays in Bulgaden. They returned at 8.15pm.

Mrs Corkery spotted a blind that she had pulled down to the last was up, and then that the front door was unlocked.

Mr Corkery said: "I came down to our bedroom. I saw the window had been prised open. They found the safe, prised it open and took the contents. They must have left by the front door. I'd say they were in and out fairly quick."

Bruff Gardai are investigating and they appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Croom to Bruff road and especially the four mile stretch from Boherard Cross to come forward. They are asking for anybody who may have seen the drivers of a car acting suspiciously or have dashcam footage between 6.30pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday evening to contact 061 382940.

Mr Corkery spoke to the Leader to highlight the crime and to try and prevent it happening to others.

"It is happening, for people to be wary and let them know what is going on this area. It is normally a quiet area," said Mr Corkery.

