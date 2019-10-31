Lucky Limerick player wins €111k in Lotto

A LIMERICK Lotto player was celebrating today after a big win in Wednesday nights Lotto draw.

It is now yet known who the person is that won €111,972 by matching five numbers and the bonus digit. Another player from Waterford won a similar amount.

While delighted with the win the persons ticket missed out by just one number in scooping the €2.3 million jackpot on offer.

The lucky Limerick player bought their Normal Play ticket at Dunnes Stores in the Jetland Shopping Centre on the Ennis Road in Limerick while a player from Waterford player who also played a Normal Play ticket, bought their ticket online at www.lottery.ie.

With over 74,000 winners in last night’s Lotto draws, the National Lottery are encouraging all players to check their tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on their prizes.