Let's stroll again down Limerick's memory lane

ANYONE interested in Limerick’s history will be familiar with Seán Curtin who for the past 18 years has published, Limerick - A Stroll Down Memory Lane.

And this year the remarkable Sean has published his 19th volume of the series with more fascinating photos, some never previously published.

Along with the magnificent images Sean has also done excellent research in explaining the significance of the different photos and events.

Sean’s love of old images was nurtured during his 43 years working in the Limerick Leader/Chronicle. While best known by many as the Junior Soccer correspondent for the paper, Sean also built up a library of photos over the years that is unrivalled by any individual and only surpassed by the magnificent archive in this paper.

BLOWN UP

In his latest publication one of the many eye-catching early photos is from the Limerick Leader back in June, 1930.

The Fitzgibbon statue was the heading with images of before and after of the life size bronze statue of Viscount Fitzgibbon, 8th Royal Irish Hussars.

In the middle of the night the statue on Sarsfield Bridge was blown to pieces by a charge of dynamite, the explosion heard all over the city.

Viscount Fitzgibbon was killed in the famous charge of Balaklava. He was grandson of the Earl of Clare, who played a prominent part in the carrying of the Act of Union.

Another captivating photo is one from an eviction of tenants in Kilrush, County Clare back in 1880’s. It is a great reminder of what our forefathers had to endure.

Getting back to more recent times and over the years nearly every president of the United States has either visited Shannon or Limerick, or both.

PRESIDENT KENNEDY

There is a superb photo of John F Kennedy getting into a helicopter at the old Limerick Racecourse at Greenpark, Ballinacurra in July 1963.

Of course it was on this occasion that President Kennedy said to the Mayor of Limerick Frances Condell; “That was the best speech I heard since I came to Europe.”

He was assassinated only a few months later in November in Dallas.

Well known and long established photographer, Liam Burke, who runs the Press 22 Agency has supplied numerous splendid photos for the publication.

One included is an aerial shot, probably taken from St Mary’s Cathedral, of the huge protest in 1988, over the proposed closing of Barrington’s Hospital, which unfortunately went ahead.

The photo shows the huge crowds outside old city courthouse with the Shannon in the background.

LIMERICK SOVIET

This year is of course the centenary of the famous Limerick Soviet back in 1919 when Limerick workers went on strike against British rule in a general strike during which they printed their own currency. There is photograph of a manned British Army barricade strewn across Thomond Bridge with the Treaty Stone and King John’s Castle in the background, from that period.

One of the admirable aspects of the book is that Sean pays tribute to people who have passed away over the past 12 months and indeed dedicates the book to a long list of local people, some who are household names, some not so well known.

Included is a photo of an old colleague of Sean’s, Gerry McCarthy who worked in the Limerick Leader for many years and who was an outstanding soccer player who played with Charlton Athletic in England.

Another is one of the very popular singer Ger Cusack who died in March of this year. Anyone over the age of 50 will have heard the great Ger singing in dance halls or at weddings or in pubs over the years. He was an integral part of the entertainment scene in Limerick for many, many years.

Sean will be selling the book at the Milk Market most Saturdays and it is also available in local bookshops.