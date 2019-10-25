Limerick-based RTE Lyric FM sees year-on-year increase in listeners

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

Limerick-based RTE Lyric FM sees year-on-year increase in listeners

RTE Lyric FM, based in Limerick city, has increased its weekly listeners with 282,000 tuning in every week, according to new JNLR figures published this week. 

The figures, welcomed by the the station this Thusday, have been published just a week before RTE directors are expected to make a final decision on the station's future. 

READ MORE: Local artists and RTE Lyric legend urge Montrose bosses to save Limerick-based station

In September, an RTE Prime Time feature revealed that RTE is "considering the future" of the station. 

Since, there has been widespread support for the station, which is the only station in the country completely dedicated to arts and culture. 

According to the latest figures, RTE Lyric FM has a weekday market share of 1.8%, and has increased its listeners (age 15 and older) by 15,000 since October 2018. 

The most popular show is Lorcan Murray's Classic Drive, reaching 48,000 people a week, a year-on-year increase of 9,000 people. 