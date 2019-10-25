Ride on in Dromin Athlacca this Sunday in memory of County Limerick publican

ONLY the bravest riders and horses will tackle the legendary Dromin Athlacca community horse ride this year.

The charity ride is on this Sunday, October 27. It commences at noon and returns to Athlacca for a barbecue that evening.

Dicky Power, one of the organisers, said the event, first run in 1990 is like a good wine - it just gets better with age.

“Originally the brainchild of Brian McMahon and Enda Bolger it has gone on to be a must for all keen cross country riders. The best and most formidable bank including the famous black ditch are on offer and make an exhilarating experience for those involved,”

“Year after year the event is generously supported by farmers and landowners of Athlacca and beyond who make their famous banks and drains available for local and visiting riders. Without their support the event just could not happen,” said Mr Power.

This year’s renewal is being run in memory of Ann Kenny who for many years ensured riders were watered and fed at her pub, said Mr Power.

Another organiser, Elaine Houlihan, chairperson of Kilmallock Macra, said their chosen charity is NOVAS, which has been picked by the Kenny family.

“Ann was a vital part of the Dromin Athlacca horse ride throughout the years as she ensured everyone was well fed and looked after. The committee are delighted to be able to honour Ann this year with the support of her family. On the day Ann will be fondly remembered by all those who knew her and we as a community are ensuring that Ann’s spirit is alive throughout Sunday,” said Ms Houlihan, who stresses the community aspect of the event.

“We are delighted to have community members volunteering to take up any job that needs to be done. There is a great sense of community spirit at the moment in Athlacca with is brilliant to see. The horse ride has raised nearly €1m for various charities throughout the years. It wouldn’t be still running today without the support of the local people and those who travel miles to attend,” said Ms Houlihan.

They are hoping for a bumper crowd by hosting a new non jumping section over a shorter course.

“We have two different rides taking place. There will be a trek around the fabulous countryside of Athlacca which is suitable for lead rein ponies and those who would like to trek around.

“Of course, the highlight of the day will be the legendary main horse ride which isn’t for the faint hearted! We will be jumping banks that haven’t been jumped before. It promises to be an exciting day to say the least,” said Ms Houlihan.

Entry for the trek is a minimum of €50. The main horse ride is a minimum of €100 for adults and a minimum of €50 for under 16s. For those not taking part but would still like to make a donation, you can donate online through their Facebook page.

For more contact Elaine Houlihan 086 1288318; Dicky Power 0862467610; Richard O’Regan 086 8247326.