BREAKING: Ball set rolling on major urban living development for Limerick

The first steps have been taken in developing a large land bank in Limerick City centre into a “21st Century urban neighbourhood”.

Limerick City and County Council, the Land Development Agency (LDA), CIÉ and other stakeholders have today announced plans to explore how the strategic land bank under state ownership around Colbert Station which extends to over 50 hectares can be developed.

The project envisages a mix of housing, cultural and play areas and health and educational facilities.

The board of the LDA has agreed to provide initial funding to commence the master-planning process for the lands, of which the CIE lands make up the majority and it pledged “best international principles of sustainable transport-oriented development”.

The beginning of the master-planning exercise marks the first LDA commitment to housing development in Limerick. In conjunction with Limerick City and County Council, the Department of Education, the HSE and CIÉ, the initiative marks “a major step towards the re-development of Limerick city centre in line with the objectives set out in Project Ireland 2040”.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy said, “Not only will the master-planning process outline a roadmap for future development at Limerick’s Colbert Station, it will also help provide a framework for development in other key urban areas by adopting international best practice in the delivery of social and affordable housing, as well as work and community spaces. This is a hugely important part of the work of the Land Development Agency.”

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan, said: “We all know the need to create new alternative housing and work opportunities in Limerick, to facilitate growth in our region while remaining one of the most affordable places to live in Ireland.

“These lands, which are so centrally located, present a perfect opportunity for the re-development of and investment into underutilised parts of our city. I welcome this initiative and I look forward to the consultation phase where elected members and the people of Limerick will be involved in inputting to the masterplan.”

Chairman of the LDA, John Moran, said: “It is important to build for the future before it is upon us. For the LDA, which is itself an agency with a national focus, we welcome the opportunity to complement our existing sites in Dublin, Cork and Galway by working in other areas where upward demographic pressure is expected. I am particularly pleased to see officials at Limerick City and County Council and the other stakeholders willing to do that with ambition and for scale.”

Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council, Dr Pat Daly, outlined the potential scope for collaboration between all the parties.

He pointed out that working with the LDA on the further development of sites in the city centre would be complementary to the work that Limerick Twenty Thirty has done in terms of making sure Limerick has “high-grade commercial property in the city through the Gardens International project and the ongoing work in the redevelopment of the Opera Centre and Cleeves”.

“Limerick will continue its hugely positive transformation over the coming years and projects such as this will be major catalysts for growth. It is also very encouraging to see such positive collaboration from all parties involved, collaboration that will provide a development framework for the long term sustainable development of our city centre,” Dr Daly concluded.