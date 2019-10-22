Fears for hundreds of jobs at Shannon firm

STAFF at Molex in Shannon are bracing themselves for job losses with a meeting with management scheduled for this afternoon.

Around 400 people work at the US multi-national, based in the Shannon Industrial Estate, a significant number of whom are from the Limerick area.

The firm makes a range of electronic components for use in a variety of industries, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical.

Molex Ireland's parent, Molex Incorporated, is based in Illinois in the US.

Ten years ago, as the recession hit, the company laid off around 100 people in Shannon and cut pay by around 5% as a result of a sharp fall in demand for its products.

