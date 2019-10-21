Limerick acting icon brings one-man play to Lime Tree this November

JON Kenny is best-known for being one half iconic comedy duo D'Unbelievables and playing some of Father Ted’s best-known one-off characters.

And by his own admission he “still doesn’t have a masterplan” after all these years.

Kenny sat down with The Leader ahead of his one-man play, Crowman, which plays the Limetree Theatre this November.

The 61-year-old Hospital man was in a buoyant mood, applying a liberal dollop of jam on top of his buttered scone as he discussed Crowman and his expansive body of work.

Crowman concerns a man called Dan Lonegan, a 50-something bachelor living in rural Ireland, when his world is shattered by an unexpected death notice on the radio.

Kenny plays 10 different characters in the show, and he says that in taking on so many roles “I find something new in myself and the play every night.”

“I’m always changing things. It might not always be the dialogue but maybe approach of it or the way I think about it and after a while you start to redefine it again.”

Kenny is going cross-country with Crowman, and recently did a three-night run at Dublin’s hallowed Olympia theatre, and said that such a commitment entails “leaving a lot of yourself up on the stage every night.”

Written and produced by Charleville native Katie Holly, Kenny says the play has a healthy dash of gallows humour.

“The play concerns death, which is admittedly a grim subject, but the beauty of Irish culture is that it’s a social outlet.”

“It’s part of our DNA,” posits Kenny and the culture’s fixation on it “is something instinctive, and goes back to when we were in tribes, it’s something that’s pre-Christian.”

Crowman plays at the Lime Tree Theatre on Friday November 2 at 8pm, and tickets are €22 from Lime Tree’s website: www.limetreetheatre.ie