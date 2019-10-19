Specialist hubs will be at the centre of new policing model for Limerick

DISTRICT headquarters across the Limerick garda division are to be replaced by a number of specialist hubs under the new policing model which is being implemented by Commissioner Drew Harris.

It was confirmed last week that Limerick will be one of the first garda divisions in the country to full adopt the new model which has been piloted in Dublin and Cork for some time.

Briefing members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said while the new policing model will bring a “fair amount of change” internally, he does not expect much change externally.

He also said there will be a minimal impact on the general public.

“Most people don’t care what (garda) management are doing, they want to see more guards and sergeants on the streets,” he said adding it’s not yet clear how the new policing model will look once it is fully implemented.

An impact assessment team has already met with management from the Limerick division and it’s expected further details relating to the new policing plan will be confirmed before the end of the year.

One of the main changes will see the establishment of a number of dedicated community engagement hubs across the division which will each be headed by superintendents and inspectors.

The role of these hubs will be to manage and coordinate incident responses and to work with communities to reduce crime, promote safety and to protect people from harm.

Separately, a number of specialised divisional support hubs will be established.

While the location of these hubs has yet to be confirmed, Chief Supt Roche says they too will be headed by a superintendent and will incorporate areas such crime, governance and administration.

It is hoped the establishment of such hubs will eliminate the need for existing superintendents and inspectors to carry out multiple functions as they currently do.

It will also encourage the focus on specialisation within the force.

Members of the JPC were told that while there will be no change to the number of gardai and civilian staff working in the Limerick garda division, some will have to be redeployed from where they currently work.

“It will bring about a fair amount of change,” he said.

In additional to operational changes, under the new policing model there will be a single point of contact for all administrative correspondence and applications.

There will be an improved coordination of services within Limerick division and increased specialisation to support front-line policing.