Limerick school children raise money for Share a Dream after burglary

KIND-HEARTED County Limerick boys and girls have raised almost €1,000 to help fellow children.

Pupils of Knockadea NS in Ballylanders and Nead na nÓg Preschool in Ballyneety were so horrified by the burglary at Share A Dream that they vowed to help. Significant damage was caused and a quantity of money stolen from the Dreamland premises on the Dublin Road last month. The fun centre is Ireland’s first all-inclusive play centre for all children to play together regardless of their ability or disability.

The school community of Knockadea NS was out in force last Wednesday afternoon to support Share a Dream. Since the crime, staff and pupils have been working feverishly to play their part in helping out a charity that does such dedicated and selfless work.

Teacher, Eoin Maloney said produce from the school’s polytunnel like rhubarb, grapes, strawberries, raspberries, potatoes, tomatoes, blackberries and cabbage was earmarked to be used in making pizzas, jams, jellies, quiches, muffins, pasta sauces, potato salad and much much more.

“No sod was left unturned and the school became a hive of activity to raise such important funds. On the day €401 was raised and the staff of Knockadea NS would like to thank everyone who attended and bought our products. The children really enjoyed the experience and although Knockadea is a small school with 28 pupils each pupil stands in solidarity with the staff and children of Share a Dream and will continue this commitment into the future,” said Eoin.

Meanwhile, Sinead Shanahan, owner of Nead na nÓg, also wanted to help. The preschool organised a toddler walk, raising €500.

Ciara Brolly, of Share A Dream, said these donations were very special.

“It means more to us than many of the funds we receive as it’s children that are healthy, helping children that are not so healthy. There’s nothing that can beat this,” said Ciara.