Limerick hurlers adhere to holiday social media ban

NOT even Coleen Rooney could catch the Limerick hurlers out on social media as there hasn’t been a peep from their holiday in Sandy Lane.

While it's not clear who called for the social media blackout - whether it was on the instruction of the hotel owners, county board or team management - what is clear is it is being strictly adhered to.

It is in stark contrast to last year’s team holiday to LA and Cancun when many players and partners posted photos and videos on Instagram of them enjoying themselves in the sun.

The party of 100 hurlers, management, senior county board officials and partners jetted off to Barbados last Friday. They are due home this weekend. The holiday of a life-time is a thank you from JP McManus, Sandy Lane co-owner, for another stellar season on top of the All-Ireland win last year.

The so-called Wagatha Christie case where Coleen “outed” Rebekah Vardy as the alleged leaker of Instagram stories has caused a storm online.