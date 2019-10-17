'Tolerance and patience are vital when you're dealing with other people'

What time do you get up?

I am an early riser and up at the crack of dawn every day, once my eyes are open that’s it I’m on the move for the day ahead.

What is your normal breakfast?

Normally breakfast consists of a cigarette, a good strong cup of coffee and a stroll around my garden at home to get my mind working for the day. At the moment I am working on site in MJ. Finnegans Bar & Restaurant in Annacotty on a project in their terrace and beer garden area so am often tempted with a good hearty fry with the smells coming from the kitchen as well.

Do you go for a walk or to the gym before/after the office?

Yes as I said I walk around my garden each morning to stretch my legs and get the mind working. Once I have done this I generally sit down and lay out a plan of action for the day and what’s to be done in the current project I am undertaking.

You arrive at office at what time? What are your first duties?

I arrive on site as early as I can most mornings but it varies from anywhere between 6 and 8 am. Once I arrive I generally take a good walk around MJ Finnegans and lay out whatever needs to be done for the day to keep the work as streamlined as possible. Once this is done I place my orders for whatever materials I will require for the following day and then throw myself into my work for the day.

How many cups of coffee/tea would you drink a day?

On average I would drink between 6 and 8 cups of coffee a day with mostly Americanos with a cappuccino thrown in here and there.

What is normal lunch - do you have a favourite place?

I don’t generally have a big lunch, I have a small appetite during the day and usually wait until the evening to have a big meal. Of course at the moment Finnegans is my go-to with the smell of the daily specials often drifting outside and luring me in for a good feed.

Do you have many meetings during the day?

My meetings vary day by day but on average I would have 3 or 4.

What time do you finish up at?

Usually I would finish work around 6 or 7pm

Do you watch much television?

Generally I would watch around two hours of television in the evening to relax and unwind.

Do you read the newspapers?

Unfortunately I don’t really get the chance to as I am generally on the go all day most days.

What do you do to relax?

When I am looking to really unwind and relax I would generally tend to my pride and joy at home, my garden or make sculptures by repurposing what some people may see as old or unusable equipment. Everything has a hidden gem in it somewhere you just have to know how to find it.

Are you able to leave the office behind?

Yes I can disengage from work when the day is done but I am always planning and forming ideas in my head for my projects such as Finnegans.

What is a perfect work day?

The perfect work day for me is an early start and fine weather. This enables me to get in-depth in my work and achieve the goals that I have set out for that day.

Do you ever lose 'the cool' and if so what would make you annoyed?

I can get annoyed and frustrated if I am tired so rest is extremely important to me. I generally don’t lose my cool with people as I would consider myself very level headed. Tolerance and patience are qualities I think are vital to have when interacting and dealing with other people.