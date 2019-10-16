New school campus for St Vincent's in Lisnagry announces Limerick TD

FORMER education minister Jan O’Sullivan has welcomed the news that agreement has been reached on a site for a new school campus for St Vincent’s school in Lisnagry.

"As Minister for Education in the previous Government, I ensured that this much needed school was included in the capital Plan for school building. It goes without saying that the existing school building at Lisnagry is not fit for purpose and in poor condition.

"This was something that was raised with me by several concerned and frustrated parents at a Mid-West Dóchas meeting recently," said Deputy O'Sullivan.

St Vincent's caters for children between the ages of four and eighteen who have moderate general learning disabilities, severe and profound general learning disabilities, as well as autistic spectrum disorder with the above diagnoses.

The Labour TD said that Minister for Education Joe McHugh has confirmed to her by way of parliamentary question that the planning and design process can run in conjunction with the acquisition process.”

"I will keep the pressure on Minister McHugh. There must be no further delay so that children with special needs who attend the school will not have to wait much longer as the current facilities are totally unsuited to their needs," said Deputy O'Sullivan.

Minister McHugh said officials in his department are currently finalising a brief of the school.

"The purchase of a prefab was recently approved by my department to cater for the school's immediate needs.

"In order to facilitate the project, the acquisition of a school site is necessary. In this regard, agreement in principle has recently been reached with the landowner, following technical consideration and the legal conveyancing process has recently commenced. The planning for the new school can run simultaneously with the conveyancing process for the site," said Minister McHugh.