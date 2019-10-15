UPDATE: Limerick motorway reopened following car fire
The section of the M20, heading southbound, was closed as emergency services tackled a car on fire.
The road has now reopened.
The motorway was closed at Junction four, Patrickswell, as Gardaí and Fire and Rescue Services dealt with a vehicle fire.
A spokesperson for the Munster Fire Service confirmed that four units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service are responding to a car fire at that location.
The call was made to the emergency services shortly after 6pm.
Currently, there is no information on any of the occupants of the car.
