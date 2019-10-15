Planning sought for major upgrade to Limerick hotel

Management at a Limerick city hotel are planning an upgrade to the facility.

Woodfield House Hotel at the Ennis Road have applied to Limerick City and County Council for permission to carry out some changes to the interior of the facility which is a popular matchday haunt of GAA fans heading to the Gaelic Grounds, as it is only a stone's throw away.

According to the planning application, the hotel is planning to change the use of the ground floor bedroom accommodation to a kitchen and an ancillary services area.

They are also planning to extend the kitchen into the existing service courtyard area, and provide a new covered shed building in the existing service yard.

The existing conservatory will go, the plans state, with the construction of a new sun room in its place.

The entrance lobby would be renovated, with provision for a new lift, toilets and reception area, while the existing dining room, function room and bar areas would also be upgraded.

Northside Labour councillor Conor Sheehan has welcomed the proposals.

“Anything that brings jobs and development to the area is a good thing. If they are investing in the hotel, it seems like it will bring further jobs, which I think especially with the question marks of a No Deal Brexit which we are facing , anything which brings investment has to be welcomed,” he said.