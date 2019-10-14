Well-known Limerick city butchers to close its doors

A WELL-known butchers in Limerick city has announced that it will close its doors at the end of the week.

Jim Flavin Butchers, based at Greenpark Shopping Centre on Ballinacurra Road, posted outside a sign outside its store to say that it will close its shop this Saturday, October 19.

The sign said: Dear valued customers - we regret to inform you that our Greenpark store will close on 19th October 2019.

"We apologise for the inconvenience but hope you will continue to shop with us at our Castletroy store - 10 minutes away."

Jim Flavin Butchers also operates another store on the Dublin Road in Castletroy.