Three teenagers stabbed on city outskirts

GARDAI are investigating a series of attacks which resulted in three males teenagers being stabbed on the outskirts of Limerick city last night, October 11.

The incidents occurred near Corbally Baths at approximately 8:30pm, where a 14-year-old boy was treated for minor stab wounds while the other teenagers, aged 18 and 16 received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All three young men were taken to University Hospital Limerick, with no reports of arrests being made.

