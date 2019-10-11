Folk duo Hudson Taylor postpones Limerick concert due to illness

FOLK duo Hudson Taylor have announced that they have been forced to reschedule their gig at Live At The Big Top in Limerick city this Friday night due to illness.

In a statement released on social media this Friday afternoon, the duo said that one half of the band Alfie Hudson-Taylor was diagnosed with laryngitis and is unable to perform at the Milk Market venue.

The band has confirmed, however, that the support acts Chris Wise and the Hidden Revolution will put on a free show at Dolan's Warehouse this Friday night for those who had tickets.

Unfortunately we have to reschedule all shows this weekend due to Alfie having laryngitis. Sincerest Apologies. Please read below. @mydolans @LanternEvents @CyprusAveCork pic.twitter.com/WwQbAgOi1b October 11, 2019

Alfie in a statement that he "wasn't feeling or performing my best" at their recent Galway show. They were due to perform in Cork and Wexford.

After visiting a specialist this Friday, he has been advised to be on "complete voice rest" to heal and prevent further damage.

"I am so sorry for all the inconvenience caused and I was so excited to play these shows for you."