'I'm single and expecting, what support am I entitled to?' - Liam Croke lets you know

Q: I’m expecting my first child in the New Year, and in all probability, I’m going to become a single parent. If that’s going to be the case, is there any financial support I can avail of, or is there anything I’m entitled to?

A: There is a payment made to men or women who are bringing up a child without the support of a partner and it’s called the One Parent Family Payment.

The maximum personal payment rate at the moment is €203 per week.

There are conditions, including: you must have at least one child who is under 7 years old; you are the child’s main carer; the child will live with you; you must have sole custody of the child; you are not living with a spouse, civil partner or co-habiting etc.

The payment is means tested and another condition of qualifying for the payment is that you’re not earning over €425 gross each week. When you’re being assessed for this payment, the first €150 of what you earn is disregarded with the balance i.e. between €150 and €425 counting as income.

Other sources of income will also be factored in to determine your payment e.g. maintenance payments, costs of rent or mortgage repayments.

If you want to apply, do so within the first three months of your child being born.