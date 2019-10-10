Walking map: Take a stroll through Limerick  city

A NEW map has been launched which showcases the walkability and compact nature of Limerick city centre.

The Limerick city walking map is designed to resemble a traditional underground style public transport map and presents key locations and points of interest as stops on a pedestrian network.

It displays walking times between the stops and in doing so, aims to encourage users to walk and enjoy the city centre. It also includes details of points of interest, bike docks, off-street parking and shopping areas.

An initiative of Rian Mac Giobúin, North Circular Road, who founded EireannachTharLear.com in 2018, the design was funded by Limerick City and County Council and developed by Rian in partnership with Piquant Media.

“By displaying walking times between key locations and well-known landmarks, it highlights just how close they are to each other,” said Rian.

“Walking really is a super-power for our mental and physical health, it’s better for the environment, it improves the safety of an area and increases social interaction. The map also highlights the number of great attractions Limerick has to offer, all within walking distance of each other,” he added.