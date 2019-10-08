Luxurious Adare Manor restaurant awarded Limerick's only Michelin Star

ADARE Manor's luxurious Oak Room now stands among "the finest restaurants" in the world after it was awarded its first, prestigious Michelin Star this week.

This follows two years after its debut, following a massive multi-million euro renovation at the lavish hotel in County Limerick.

Adding to its accolade of the go-to wedding destination in the world, the designated Ryder Cup host for 2026, and home to the ProAm in nine months, Adare Manor is the only place in Limerick with a Michelin Star and among 17 in Ireland.

Adare Manor CEO Colm Hannon said he was proud to receive the award, marking "new chapter" for the hotel.

"A labour of love from the very start, Adare Manor was created to delight, astonish, and impress – and we continue to hold ourselves accountable to that vision today, which is vividly alive in our guest experience, and even further reflected by our now recognised world-class culinary program. This recognition comes down to the dedication and commitment from Head Chef Michael Tweedie, from Head of Wines and Beverage Jurica Gojevic and from our entire culinary and front of house teams in The Oak Room, and their passion for the service they are providing our guests.”

General manager Paul Heery said it is a "testament to the team's passion and dedication for showcasing the very best".

“The resort experience has continually evolved since we first opened our doors and The Oak Room has been a big part of this evolution. Michael Tweedie, Jurica Gojevic and all the restaurant’s exceptional culinary and front of house teams have worked hard to offer guests something exceptional and unique."

The Oak Room's head of wins and beverage, Jurica Gojevic, who was awarded the new Sommelier Award at the Michelin Guide to Great Britain & Ireland ceremony in London on Monday.

Head chef Michael Tweedie said that they have "worked so hard" to bring the restaurant to where it is now.

“We are so, so proud of being recognised by Michelin today and it’s a testament to how we, as a team, have grown along the way. Listening to our guests and working so closely with the community of producers that we have created across the island has been central to The Oak Room becoming a Michelin star restaurant. I couldn’t be prouder. I’m also delighted to see Juri acknowledged with this fantastic new award of Michelin Sommelier 2020.”

Jurica Gojevic said it is "wonderful to be part of such a strong and vibrant food and beverage team".