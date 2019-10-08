Limerick infrastructure projects key, says Ibec, in call to fast-track Ireland 2040

BUSINESS bosses in the region have voiced concerns over the slow pace of progress with capital projects – and called for accelerated delivery of the National Development Plan.

The comments came following a meeting of Ibec’s local branch with Minister Patrick O’Donovan. The newly-appointed Ibec regional president Catherine Duffy said: “Businesses are anxious to see progress in the delivery of Project Ireland 2040 as challenges around capacity, congestion and productivity intensify. The completion of the Limerick Northern Distributor Road, the motorway to Cork and the Foynes to Limerick Road Improvement Scheme are vital.”

She added: “Investment in education and skills should also be viewed as a key infrastructure priority that will help support growth.

Ms Duffy said with Ireland enjoying strong corporate tax returns, this could be reinvested in infrastructure, quality of life, and positioning the regional economy to grow.

“Delays on infrastructure have significant costs and pose a real threat to economic growth and damage competitiveness. Ambitious growth targets were identified for Limerick in Ireland 2040. Unless we deliver the infrastructure, the region will continue to develop at a slower pace,” she warned.

Also present at the summit in the Limerick Institute of Technology were Fine Gael TD Tom Neville, Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan, college present Dr Vincent Cunnane and Fergal O’Brien of Ibec. Ms Duffy concluded: “With a disorderly Brexit looking likely, fast-tracking infrastructure investment is more vital than ever.”