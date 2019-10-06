What are the scores for Limerick? How did your area fare in this year’s Tidy Towns?

Abbeyfeale (287): You have a great variety of houses in the centre of the town – single, two and three storey residences interspersed with businesses. We love that the heart of the town still accommodates homes. We particularly admired the beautifully presented house at the corner of the Square at the end of Church Street with its fresh grey paint, yellow door and colourful window box floral displays.

Adare (335): There are quite a number of flower and shrub beds around the town which you manage. This is a lot of work for you and we commend you as they add greatly to the beauty of the town. Some are in strategic locations and make for added drama. They were ablaze with colour and vibrancy. It is very clear to the visitor that the residents are very proud of their town and want to ensure that the tourists enjoy their visit. The houses in the town and in the surrounding areas were beautifully presented.

Anglesborough (304): Participating in Team Limerick Clean Up 5 is excellent and you collected 44 bags of rubbish this spring. We see that in May you had another village clean-up and this time collected four bags of compostable waste. The village was almost litter free when we visited so compliments to those involved in the litter patrols. The floral arrangements at the base of the village name signs give good colour and we were happy to see that the grass had been trimmed for a considerable distance in front of the signs so that the motorist can see them clearly.

Annacotty (277): The core of the town was very pleasant and compliments to the owners who presented their properties very well. The modern stainless-steel bicycle racks are well located. The small pocket park beside the River Mulcair is very pleasant. The pergola style entrance, picnic benches, sculpture, and planting make for a very attractive area. The hanging baskets at the bridge over the Mulcair River were very colourful and buzzing with insect life.

Ardpatrick (331): The village was very tidy when we visited and so we applaud those involved in litter patrols in addition to the RSS worker. There are some fine mature trees in the village and on the outskirts, which give a lush feeling to the village. The main green space within the village is Bishop Murphy Park which when we visited had a great variety of colourful flowers and plants. The landscaping here gives colour and interest all year long and we can see that it was carefully selected to be a park for all seasons.

Askeaton (309): Like many rural towns in Ireland you have your share of empty and derelict buildings but sitting next to these are buildings which have fresh coats of paint and stand out proudly in the town. We admired the various permanent flower and shrub beds located at strategic locations around the town including the one at the Four Roads. Your list of actions under the All Ireland Pollinator Plan 2015-2020 were noted as too were the three ‘hidden gems’ – The Remembrance Garden, Gurt Pier and the Butterfly Meadow.

Athea (294): The painting carried out by the various business owners is excellent and the streetscape presented very well. The Celtic mural is extremely well executed … huge commendations to the artist. The church and church grounds were neat and tidy. The green area leading down from the new graveyard to the centre of the village has some beautiful healthy trees. We also admired the ones at the roadside.

Ballingarry (220): Your Community Park is quite beautiful and located in the centre of the village is easily accessible for all. We admired the pond in the centre with the canal like gates regulating the flow of water. The playground is cordoned off so that small children are safe and free to run around. Path edges were neatly trimmed and flower beds free from weeds.

Ballyagran (248): Your numerous mature trees, stone walls and natural hedgerows give great habitats for our wildlife. We see that you have planted a natural hedge along the Feenagh Road which will be very beautiful in a few years. The new planting bed (wildflower area) beside the GAA pitch will, when mature, look well – we like that bark chippings had been used.

Ballyhahill (251): The village was neat and tidy when we visited so well done on your work in achieving this. In addition to your natural hedgerows, mature trees and natural stone walls, the Abhainn Bhán river flows through the village and so you have a great variety of habitats for wildlife. We admired the sculpture of the Blacksmith and the poem of The Village Forge cut into the limestone plinth.

Ballyneety (302): The Silver Birch trees and stone plaques in the Memorial Garden were noticed. These will be a very pleasant addition to the park when they mature a little. We admired the raised planting bed at the side of The Stroller and also the sleeper surrounded beds in front of the Garden Centre. You have a considerable number of planters dotted around the village.

Ballysteen (253): The daffodil display in the photos looked wonderful and it must have been quite a sight along the verge up to the graveyard. Ballysteen GAA pitch and facilities were well maintained and we loved the low wall boundary wall allowing views into the pitch. The floral display under the village name sign was colourful and welcoming. As too was the planting under the sign at Beagh Quay.

Broadford (315): We had a quick walk around part of the Arboretum; The new pathways with steps are very pleasant and give access right into the heart of the area. The simple handrails are very suitable. The church grounds were neat the tidy with grass cut to path edges, great displays of roses and hydrangeas and a backdrop of native hedgerows. The two hanging baskets on the porch gable added to the scene with their colourful flowers and trailing ivy.

Bruff (306): You have some fine buildings of architectural merit – The Kennedy Rooms (the former nunnery), Sts. Peter and Paul’s RC church, Bruff CofI church, Bruff Courthouse – now used for various activities, the old RIC Barracks, The Bank of Ireland building, etc. We noted the various Bruff Heritage Group signs on properties telling the history of the structure. You have some fine flat iron gates and wrought iron gates around the village which we admired. The new JFK sculpture stands proudly in the centre of Bruff at Fairgreen and will, we have no doubt, attract many visitors to your village.

Caherconlish (248): We were delighted to read that the school has been awarded eight Green Flags and we commend the pupils and teachers involved in these very worthwhile projects. Helping them construct a raised bed in their garden so that they can grow vegetables and flowers is wonderful. We visited the vegetable garden and saw their potatoes were in flower …. harvest time shortly. The water butt at the back of the church was noted.

Caherdavin (274): What a great number of large green spaces you have in your community – Limerick GAA (Na Piarsaigh), the playing field at Meadow Close, the green space beside Caherdavin Community Centre, and the sports ground attached to Scoil Críost Rí. In addition to these you have many open green areas between housing estates which were well used when we visited. We admired the colourful planting beds dotted around the area and particularly the ones in the open areas at road junctions. We commend Scoil Chriost Rí for the very beautiful raised planting beds at the rear of the school.

Cappamore (266): You have a number of green spaces in the village. We admired Riverside Park with its colourful seats overlooking the river. We noted the climbers along the wall. The communal open spaces in many of the residential areas are wonderful and the variety of perennials and pollinator friendly planting was excellent. The grass was cut and edges trimmed neatly to footpaths. The beds were neat and tidy, weed free and were delightful.

Castleconnell (326): The heart of the town consists of a tightknit street pattern and housing estates are located to the north and south of this centre. You have a number of structures which add to the architectural merit of your town. We admired the pump set in the triangle at the top of Main Street with the beautiful array of colourful flowers at its base. Reusable coffee cups have become more and more acceptable with many coffee shops giving discount to those who bring their own – we see that in Castleconnell this practice has been adopted by your commercial outlets. You have great rain water storage tanks – two 1,500 litre tanks and one 900 litre tank which you use to water your planting beds etc.

Clarina (281): The are some fine structures located in and around the village particularly St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and the beautiful Clarina Lodge. You also have wonderful stone walls with beautiful flat iron gates – some in need of paint, but beautiful none the less. Clarina Equestrian Centre was well presented with its white walls and healthy shrubs in tubs marking the entrance to the yard. The Community Resource Centre and the National School also looked good and are a credit to the community.

Colmanswell (200): The village was neat and tidy and free from litter. Many of the houses in the village had been freshly painted and presented very well. It is obvious that those living in Colman’s Well are proud of their village. Some had hanging baskets with attractive floral displays. In the surrounding area farmhouses with yards surrounded by outbuildings were generally neat and looked good.

Croagh (301): Croagh Park – open 8am until 8pm- is delightful and the walkway around the perimeter is a pleasure. We entered from beside the Grotto and walked all around taking in the various sights. We admired the openness of the space with trees only around the boundary. The Grotto at the entrance from the N21 is quite striking and the seating area beside it, a lovely refuge.

Croom (308): You have some fine properties along the street – single, two and some three storeys. Many of these are businesses which is a town’s heart and should be supported. Some had been freshly painted and some had window boxes and hanging baskets full of colourful flowers which were buzzing with insect life. Your town park of 11 acres is indeed the envy of many communities! Together with the Community Centre you have a great amenity which is located right in the heart of the town.

Delmege Park, Moyross (215): It is obvious that residents are very proud of their community and of their individual properties. The houses, boundary walls, railings and gates were well-kept and the gardens neat and tidy. Some had hedges and trees planted which are great roosting sites for birds. The communal open space between the houses was mown and the grass looked very healthy. Your Garden of Remembrance is quite special and remembering a local hero Tom Daly is important.

Doon (305): The Grotto was very pleasant – some weed growth on the stone wall but nothing too serious. The round capping made from small stones on the new natural stone wall was admired. We haven’t seen this style of capping anywhere else. The Kilmoylan Bog Walk is an excellent Loop Walk bringing the walkers through bog, woodland and farmland. We expect it is well used. The planting beds with pollinator friendly planting were admired including the one outside the church gates which was alive with insects buzzing.

Dromcollogher (256): The layout of the village is very interesting with a large central square and three roads radiating from this. Teach an Phobail Cois na hAbhann is a very pleasant environment – the buildings were clean and fresh and the grounds very well presented with a display of historic agricultural machinery, trees, shrubs, colourful flowers, bird boxes, etc. We advise to use less pots and put the flowers and shrubs directly into the ground. Various business owners had painted their properties along the main streets and the streetscape presented very well.

Elton (244): There are good hedgerows and mature trees in and around the village. The picnic area beside the bridge is delightful and we stopped in there and walked down to your beautiful river. You have made a great effort with regards to the landscaping and planting and the village looked very presentable. In the centre of the village beside the gable end of the shed you have a very attractive green space with mature shrubs interspersed with flowers. Here you have placed a very pleasant timber bench. We see the old sign and note that the Irish name for Elton was Eiltín.

Foynes (252): The brown tourist name sign shows there are a lot of activities available in Foynes – a museum, boating, harbour, forest, walking etc. and indeed we saw all of these. Within the village you have a great number of fine cut stone buildings many of these are now associated with Shannon Foynes Port Company. We loved the milestone Limerick 23, Foynes 1 and Loughill 4. These are quite rare so it’s very good to see that you have retained yours. How much nicer than the large signs we have nowadays!

Galbally (332): We loved the shop fronts and friezes, some which had beautiful raised lettering, - W. Wallace, Monument View, J. Osborne, Hedigans, P. Kiely, A. J. Ryan, P. Ryan etc. We were delighted to see the commercial activity in the village. Cannon Hennessy Community Centre is a very impressive building centrally located in the village. While some aspects of the central island in the Square are very pleasant – the raised stone planting bed with its tree and colourful flowers, the pump and the stone seats – generally, it is not very welcoming and appears cluttered.

Garrienderk (240): While there is no large green space in your village you have a considerable number of hedgerows and grass margins to maintain which you are doing to a high standard. With the number of hedgerows and open fields we know you have a great amount of wildlife. Then include the mature trees and river and you have even more. We noticed the Bug Hotel – a great way to get children involved and interested in nature.

Garryspillane (285): Many of the houses in the village had been freshly painted and presented very well. It is obvious that those living there are proud of their village. There were neatly tended gardens with colourful floral perennial beds in some houses which were alive with bees and butterflies. On the outskirts there are some very fine farmhouses with neat yards and outbuildings. We loved the old An Post postbox set into the garden wall – another part of our social history.

Glenbrohane (288): You have a number of permanent planting beds around the village which you maintain and we particularly admired the one at the grotto. There was a great display of yellow roses in the school grounds. Business premises had floral displays, some with great colour, which added to the streetscape. We admired the beautiful sandstone and limestone bridge over the river. The unoccupied public house of Sliabh Riadh hopefully will get a new lease of life in future years.

Glenosheen (276): You have some very fine stone walls with good stone capping in many parts of the village and within these we saw some beautiful flat iron gates. These stone walls extend out beyond the village centre and all are well maintained. We also admired the great lengths of neatly cut grass margins which abut the beautiful stone walls on the entrance roads to the village. The shrub and flower bed at the base of the signpost at the road junction had a great display of colour.

Glin (312): The Town Park has a great variety of trees and shrubs and is very welcoming. When the trees mature it will be even more splendid. We loved the little park on Church Street opposite the RC Church. The landscaping at the Pier with its well-maintained grass and picnic area is a very pleasant entrance to the village from the Limerick side. Glin Heritage Trails – seashore and woodland walks – are well signposted for the visitor. The Path, Knight’s Walk and Knockaranna are three quite different walks and we are sure they are all well used by locals and visitors.

Gouldavoher estate (243): You have some very fine communal open spaces in your estate which had neatly mown grass and a variety of mature trees. We noted that new trees had been planted long the right-hand side on the open space of the entrance estate, some years back and these too are maturing nicely. While the area was virtually litter free there was quite a lot of weed growth along kerbs, around road gullies, on the pavements etc. Could each resident be encouraged to trim back the grass at the kerbs in front of their house?

Hospital (293): The topography of the town gives it character and added to this you have some wonderful historic structures. There are great views across the lush Limerick countryside from the seating area on the R513. This is a particularly pleasant area with neatly trimmed grass, mature trees, natural stone walls, picnic benches etc. You have a number of strategically located planting beds which were full of colour and which added to your town.

Kilcornan (242): St. John the Baptist’s RC church is quite splendid with its beautiful metal bell tower and the recently painted railings looked very well and compliment the church. The graveyard wall close by, also recently painted, was equally impressive. Other interesting structures are the old Dromoland school house on the Loop Walk and the prominent Hollypark demesne walls, gates and piers. The village itself has very many beautiful vernacular single and two-storey properties both in the centre and in the surrounding area on the side roads.

Kildimo (295): We see you use a variety of ways to bring notice of your activities and projects to the whole community. With the variety of these communication methods you are getting to the various age groups in the community, which is excellent. Involving the school children in your work is to be commended and we were delighted to read that the school participates in the Green Flag scheme. The large Wildflower Garden was ablaze with colour when we visited and the insect life was a pleasure to see – numerous bees and butterflies enjoying the results of your work!

Kilfinane (277): Great canopies of trees are on some of the approach roads giving the entrances a luxurious feeling. We loved the short cut through the graveyard to the housing estate and noticed it was being used by quite a few people when we visited. Road surfaces were fair in most places and we loved the dished water channels found on road edges and along some of the footpaths. Many business premises had made a great effort to make their premises ‘green’ with beautiful floral arrangements.

Kilmallock (324): Having national monuments in your town surrounded by open space is a great asset to the green spaces and landscaping category in this competition. We loved the new section of the east walk which runs along the river and when we visited it was well used by families and dog walkers. You now have almost all of the 5km Looped Walk. Given the size of the town we are happy to report that it was quite clean and that any litter we saw had been recently dropped so we commend your litter pick-up team.

Kilmeedy (296): There are a great number of flat iron gates in and around the village and we particularly admired those set into the circular piers of the cottage garden walls on the approach road from the north. The old post box set into the garden wall was noted – it is good to see it has been retained as it too is part of the social history of the area. In addition to buildings being freshly painted we also noted sheds, walls and gates had been freshly painted which gave the streetscape a very pleasant aspect.

Kilteely (290): The open green space with the display of farm machinery at Breen’s Corner was a pleasant surprise in the village. We loved the red colour of the machinery against the green of the surrounding grass. The wildflower beds were buzzing with insect life and added to this area. You have also planted a variety of trees in this green space which, when mature, will give great roosting sites for birds in addition to food from the flowers and berries.

Knockainey (303): We admired the triple arched limestone bridge over the Rive Camogue and the dressed stone cut-waters add to the beauty of this bridge. The old creamery building is quite unique and hopefully your Historical Society will in time conserve this piece of twentieth century industrial heritage. We admired the raised planting beds built from stone at the village name signs and the floral displays, while small, suited the locations.

Knocklong (296): The layout of the village is unusual with the railway and commercial centre at the cross roads while the church and school are located on the higher land overlooking this. You undertook a large number of painting upgrades this year and village was well presented and looked fresh as a result of this. The Slí na Sláinte is a very pleasant walking route and you have planters and old farm machinery placed in strategic locations which make it even more pleasant.

Limerick city centre (312): The streetscape was in the main, very well presented and we liked that residential areas are close to the main commercial areas which ensure activity on the streets when business close their doors at 6pm. Westfields is a spectacular park with numerous access points for the pedestrian. While there are a large number of trees, we loved the openness which gives a degree of safety/ security to individuals who enter on their own. Seats are provided along the footpaths with litter bins placed in selected areas. The large wetlands in the centre had a great variety of waterfowl when we visited. We admired the views across the River from Barrington’s Pier. Limerick is a large urban area and considering its size we are delighted to report that litter was minimal when we visited.

Meadowbrook, Corbally (232): You have an excellent large communal green space which is accessible to all. Here grass was neatly mown with edges neatly trimmed. We were happy to see that you have a grass mower with a mulcher. The mature trees give a great canopy and we see you have also planted new trees in this area. What great work you’ve undertaken in the Community Workspace and Grow Hub. Reclaiming a waste area is no easy task and we love the work we saw.

Mountcollins (306): The topography of your village with views across the lush Limerick countryside makes it interesting. The village is quite spread out geographically with three east west roads joining into the main north south route. The planting beds around the grotto are a credit to your group – a great variety of form, colour, and height makes this area particularly beautiful. We particularly admired the row of columnar evergreens which give great definition to the grotto when viewed from a distance.

Moyross (256): The garden maintained by the school children is a great way to get them interested in nature as when they see things growing and changing, they become fascinated and want to learn more. Having a native hedgerow in a city environment is something quite special and we were delight to read that you value it. As it comprises blackthorn, hazel, whitethorn, dog rose, willow and birch it is of huge importance to wildlife in terms of food and shelter. The area was virtually litter-free so compliments to the litter pick-up team.

Murroe (296): We were delighted to see businesses in the village as these are important both economically and socially for a rural community. The central open space with the raised mound surmounted by the Celtic style cross monument is quite imposing on the streetscape. We admired that you haven’t cluttered this area and left its simplicity to be cherished. There are some fine structures in and close to the village – Glenstal Abbey is quite magnificent along with the beautiful gate lodges and surrounding landscaping.

Newcastle West (316): The Castle Demesne is a great asset to the town and the walks here are quite wonderful amongst the mature trees. We see that all the walks have been designed so that they are ‘accessible for people of all ages and abilities.’ A skateboard park, playground, tennis court are amongst the facilities available in the park. We read about the Ha-Ha and saw the section which still remains. We admired the hard-landscaped area with the two rows of trees and curved seating in the Square. There are quite a number of pocket parks around the town and we particularly liked the one along the River Arra beside the busy N21. We noted the bicycle racks in the Square. The grotto area is quite beautiful with evergreen shrubs and a great array of colourful pollinator friendly flowers.

Oola (225): We note that the pedestrian crossing has succeeded in slowing down passing traffic and made it safer for those on foot. We were happy to read that dereliction is being addressed with the two derelict sites having been recently purchased. The Church of the Scared Heart and its boundary walls and gates had been freshly painted and looked quite beautiful – painting the planters the same colour as the building so that they form a backdrop to the planting is very successful. While there is no large Open Green Space in your village you have quite a few green areas which add to the village and which are maintained by you.

Rathkeale (274): St Mary’s Church is set in beautifully landscaped gardens with fine mature trees leading to New Road. The 3 km Slí na Sláinte route was noted near the Palatine Centre and having this walk along the river ensures walkers of a pleasant, peaceful environment. There are a number of open green spaces in the town and we particularly admired St. Mary’s Park with the beautiful tree lined boundary. We love that residents live along the main streets which add vitality to the area. Many of these were freshly painted and looked very presentable.

Rockhill-Bruree (246): Bridge Park is very pleasant and although small is a great asset to the village. The discrete sign is excellent. The work done at Riverside Park is to be commended but take care not to clutter this beautiful area with information panels and signage. The bridge over the River Maigue is a great asset to the built heritage of the village. As we entered from the south west, we had a great vista of the river, bridge and village beyond which was very pleasant. You have some fine community buildings in your village.

Southill, Limerick (243): Southill Hub was quite beautiful with a great display of pollinator friendly flowers in the planting beds to the front. Adjacent is the Holy Family Church and with its modern Grotto, the area immediately around the church was beautifully landscaped. We loved the mural. We were delighted to read that your community is involved in the Conscious Cup Campaign. Reusing your own cup and getting a discount for doing it is certainly a win-win situation. We love the idea of the Trash Fashion competition.

Templeglantine (311): The Devon Hotel was beautifully presented – freshly painted and with a great display of trees and colourful planting beds. The rural connection with an old creamery building was noted along with the single storey galvanised roofed house. We admired Halla Inse Bán set close to the National School. The grotto in front of the school is quite beautiful – we admired that you have provided a variety of low planting so as not to detract from its simplicity.

Tournafulla (289): You have temporary planters, including milk churns, located at strategic locations which were full of colour and looked well. Your village was neat and tidy – some weed growth but nothing too major. Your bring banks were clean and in a prominent location. The concrete plinth will help this area to be kept tidy. We admired the Tournafulla Co Op milk church as planters with the sign neatly picked out in red paint. Fr. McCarthy Terrace with the small pocket garden at the entrance was very welcoming and here many residents had planters with a variety of colourful flowers

Ballinacurra Weston (227): Dereliction is with us everywhere – in rural and also in our towns and cities. We were delighted to read that you are interacting with LCCC with regards to the derelict properties in the area. The area behind the café is very pleasant and peaceful with neatly mown grass, trees and shrubs. The green space outside The West End was neatly mown as too was the large open area to the east of your building. The row of mature trees along Childers Road gives a great buffer to your building from passing traffic.

Woodland estate, Limerick (255): The entrance from Ballysimon Road gives us an idea of what to expect within the estate. This area with the grotto and planters is quite beautiful and when we visited the grass had a great display of daisies and there was great insect life around the planters. Both the main green space and lower green were quite beautiful with neatly mown grass and rows of mature trees. We are delighted to say that when we visited the estate was virtually litter free so you litter patrol team is doing its job. We admired the way you have trimmed the grass at the base of the trees and roughed up the soil so as to give an edge to the grass.