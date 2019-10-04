Lidl gets go-ahead for new store on outskirts of Limerick city

PERMISSION has been granted to major supermarket chain Lidl to build a store in Westbury, Corbally.

Clare County Council has granted permission to develop the store adjacent to the Sereva site and close to the main entrance to Westbury.

Lidl has also been given the green light to develop a café on-site, with the store also incorporating an off-license area.

The site will allow vehicular access from the Westbury Centre, and will include a car park which includes electric vehicle parking and cycle parking.

The store will also feature solar panels on the roof and parking spaces for over 70 cars.

Three objections to the development were submitted, including one by Mayor of Clare, Cllr Cathal Crowe.