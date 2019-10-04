Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick farmer killed in tragic accident

THE COUNTY Limerick farmer who died on Wednesday following a tragic farm accident in Dromcollogher will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Tadgh Dwane, a native of Feohanagh, was a married man aged in his late eighties. According to locals, the man was struck by a bullock while he was moving cattle.

Fr Frank O’Dea, parish priest of Dromcollogher-Broadford, said the sad news came as a big shock to the community.

"He was very involved in the parish here. He was a fine man for a start. He used to read at Mass, a fine reader, he was a gentleman. It was sad the way it happened. The poor man,” said Fr O’Dea.

Prayers were said at Mass on Thursday for Mr Dwane. Reposing at McCarthys's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm, followed by burial in local cemetery.

Fr O’Dea said the Dwane family are very well known and highly respected. On behalf of the parish he extended his sympathies to the bereaved.

Local TD Niall Collins said it is a “terrible tragedy”.

“The local community is shocked and saddened at his passing in what was a tragic farm accident,” said Deputy Collins.

A garda spokesperson said they are investigating a fatal workplace accident on a farm in Dromcollogher on Sunday, September 29.

"A man in his 80s was discovered unresponsive and injured whilst he had been attending to livestock. Gardaí and emergency services attended and the man was brought to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead on Wednesday, October 2," said the spokesperson.

This is the third farm related death in the last two months in County Limerick.

Mr Dwane is predeceased by his brother Mike and sister Betty. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Catherine (nee Harnett), brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Helen, Nora and Chris, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.