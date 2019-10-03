Missing bulldog Diva reunited with overjoyed owner

A DOG that went missing earlier this week after being reportedly stolen from their owner’s car has been reunited with her relieved family.

“We got her back, there was no trouble or retaliation and I’m just over the moon,” said Tammy Meehan, proud owner of two-year-old British bulldog Diva.

Diva went missing this Monday, September 30, in the Castletroy area and was later spotted on CCTV with a woman at a nearby petrol station.

“She’s great, she’s a bit tired and she’s definitely a bit overwhelmed but she’s happy to be home,” said Tammy, “she got loads of kisses and cuddles.”

Tammy’s Facebook campaign to bring Diva home reached as far as Australia, and photos of Diva were shared almost 7,000 times.

“She went viral!,” laughed Tammy, “I’ll never ever forget all the support I got from the people of Limerick and I just want to thank everyone for their time.”

“Everyone know’s Diva, she goes everywhere with me and people have followed her since she was a puppy on Facebook.”

“I hope it encourages other people who lose their pets to not give up, keep fighting,” she said.

“I’m just thrilled, I got the best night's sleep of my life!”