Limerick workers advised to make sure their property is secure 

WORKERS are being advised that they need to ensure their personal property is secure while they are at work.

In recent weeks a young lady who works in a coffee shop in the city centre had put her handbag in a staff area upstairs at the premises where she was working but had not secured her handbag properly.

”She subsequently discovered that her cash and credit card were missing. It is very important to take responsibility for your personal property and either store it securely in lockers provided or don’t bring it to work at all,” advised Sergeant Ber Leetch.