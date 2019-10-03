Things what are on in Limerick

HIP-hop takes centre-stage in Limerick this weekend, as the Make A Move festival is back. There’s also a full weekend of poetry in the county at the Éigse Michael Hartnett festival, two great children's shows, theatre, comedy and a great night of folk-pop. And there’s a free family fun day in the city on Saturday!

Thursday (Oct 3)

The Alternative, at the Belltable this Thursday, is set in a universe where Ireland never won independence from the United Kingdom, resulting in less freedom to make our own destiny, far less John Charles McQuaid and not a peep of the most dividing issue on this island - the battle between Nordie Tayto and Free Stayto.

The play is set on the eve of a national referendum to decide whether Ireland should remain part of the UK, with the Irish-born UK Prime Minister debating the leader of the separatist Irish Parliamentary Party. The play was the winner of Fishamble’s A Play For Ireland competition, selected from a giant stack of almost 400 submitted scripts, all aiming to capture the Irish zeitgeist. It’s picked up mixed reviews, though I think even the concept of it makes it worth seeing. Yes, you will get to vote at the end. 8pm, tickets are €20 / €18 concession.

Comedian Danny O’Brien is in Dolan's Warehouse this Thursday with his new show Reformer. If you’ve been frustrated by the often low-grade standard of comedians on the Irish circuit in recent years, here's your cure. Danny O’Brien is genuinely funny. Since performing his first solo show at the 2012 Edinburgh Fringe, he’s been the only Irish comedian to tour three times with the Best Of The Fringe show. If you’re going to pick one comedy gig to see in October, make it this one. Doors at 7:30pm, tickets are €13.

The Éigse Michael Hartnett Literary & Arts Festival kicks off in Newcastle West this Thursday, with three days of readings, poetry and music. Highlights include the Cluas Eile sound installation at the Red Door in the town square, which runs daily throughout the weekend, and the festival poetry slam at Whelan’s Bar on Saturday at 3.30pm. Both of those are free. Closing out the festival, there's a night of poetry and music at the Longcourt House Hotel on Sunday at 8pm, featuring Paula Meehan, Theo Dorgan and Eileen Sheahan. Tickets for that are €20.

Friday (Oct 4)

The Make A Move festival returns to Limerick city this weekend, celebrating the urban traditions of hip-hop culture and street art. Cork's five-piece neo soul outfit Shookrah are the undoubted highlight of the festival, playing the Record Room on Friday night at 10:30pm. Tickets for that are €7, or €5 if you're in before 11pm. You can also grab a spoken word performance by Denise Challa in Narrative 4 on Friday at 9:30pm, a walking tour of beloved Limerick night haunts led by Eoin Devereux starting from the GPO on Saturday at 1pm and the Making A Mark drawing battle in Ormston House on Sunday at 3pm. Apart from the Shookrah gig, everything is free. See the full lineup at makeamove.ie

The Vanbrugh Quartet, currently RTE’s resident string foursome, are at the Belltable this Friday to play some Mozart and Dvorak. Mozart's String Quintet in G minor is a dark and morose piece best accompanied by a full bag of jelly babies, while Dvorak's String Quintet in E flat major is as bright and breezy as the Mozart piece is melancholic. Unusually for a classical gig, there's also a support act. The Danu Quartet will play Shostakovich's first string quartet, which is a nice light opener to any string-driven concert. 8pm, tickets are €17 / €15 concession.

All Tvvins bring their peppy feelgood sound to Dolan's Warehouse this Friday night. The Dublin electropop duo make unashamedly and abashedly fun music - the sort of thing you happily dance to when you're sure that nobody is watching. Their synthpop is polished, slick and manic. Definitely worth experiencing live. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €25.

Saturday (Oct 5)

There's a free Family Fun Day on Bedford Row this Saturday for Limerick Mental Health Week. They promise face-painting, live music and a teddy bears’ picnic. There will also be a teddy bears’ hospital, so if your teddy is the sort of bear who can be fooled into making health-related appointments by being guaranteed a picnic, Saturday is your chance to get your hairy companion checked out. It will run from midday to 4pm.

Limerick's Fox Jaw have just released their new single Let It Run and are on a mini-tour to promote it. Their new song continues the dark introspective direction their music has turned to, a journey which surely eventually ends with a single candle burning brightly on a blackened stage, with only the sound of a bass guitar to remind you that the universe still exists. Catch their show at the Kasbah this Saturday night. Doors at 9pm, tickets are just a tenner.

Sunday (Oct 6)

You can choose from two great shows for young people in Limerick this Sunday. If you're in the city, the wonderful Branar Téatar do Pháistí open this year's Bualadh Bos Children's Festival in the Belltable at 2:30pm with Rockin' Rhymes. Their five-piece band will perform rock & roll versions of classic nursery rhymes. It's suitable for anyone over 2 and tickets are €8. Out in the county, Lyngo Theatre are at Friars' Gate Theatre in Kilmallock with Jack & The Beanstalk, the tale of a very nosey lad who uses a giant plant to steal stuff. That's open to anyone over 3, starts at 3pm and tickets are €8.

Singer-songwriter Tom Baxter is in Dolan's Warehouse this Sunday. Unlike the sort of songwriter who can knock out an entire album in a quick afternoon, Baxter is a craftsman of ditty-writing. His 2004 album Feather & Stone was a tower of achievement, his 2007 followup Skybound almost as good and then we all had to wait a full decade for another record. As reflective folk-pop goes, the man is king of the genre. He'll be supported by soulful sibling duo Kudos. This is the gig you shouldn't miss this weekend. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €20.

All weekend

Mariele Neudecker's Sediment exhibition is at the Limerick City Gallery until November 17. Free to see.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!