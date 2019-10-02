Limerick business owners warned about key management after thief walked in front door

A QUANTITY of cash was stolen from a shop in the city by a former employee who had a key to the premises.

”The shop was entered by using the keys of the door and cash was taken. The owner of the shop could identify the burglar as a previous employee who had retained the keys of the shop,” said a garda spokesperson.

“This is an example of very poor key management. It is essential that proper key control measures are in operation at all times,” she added.

Gardai say businesses should have policies and rules in place relating to who issues keys, who has keys and where they are stored when they are not in use.

Rules should also be in place to ensure that all keys to the premises are returned or destroyed when an employee leaves the company.