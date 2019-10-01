University Hospital Limerick ‘at breaking point’ with 1,400 on trolleys last month

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick suffered one of the worst ever months for overcrowding in September, when more than 1,400 patients were forced to be treated on trolleys in the emergency department and the wards.

According to new figures published by the Irsish Nurses and Midwives Organisation this Tuesday, there were 1,405 patients on trolleys at UHL last month.

This was the worst ever September for overcrowding at UHL, and was a 57% increase on last September’s figures when there were 894 patients on trolleys.

The lowest ever level of overcrowding for any September at UHL since records began in 2006 was in 2008 when there were just 72 patients on trolleys. The trolley count on Tuesday alone exceeded this level, and in fact matched the national overcrowding record of 81 patients.

The second most overcrowded hospital in the country last month was Cork University Hospital, which treated 936 patients on trolleys, according to the INMO.

“This is the highest number of patients on trolleys, a single hospital has seen in one month, since the INMO began their records.

“It is yet another dismal record set by this incompetent Fine Gael government.

“These figures represent a 57% increase on the same month last year - an extraordinary increase in a hospital that was already severely overcrowded. I’m at a loss to understand how Minister Simon Harris has allowed it to escalate to this level,” Deputy Quinlivan said in a statement this week.

The UL Hospitals Group has been urging members of the public to consider their care options before attending the emergency department.