'High probability' Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland
Lorenzo will be downgraded to a storm by the time it reaches near Ireland's west coast
MET Eireann has warned that there is a "high probability" that ex-hurricane Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland this week.
In an advisory notice, issued this Tuesday afternoon, Met Eireann said that Storm Lorenzo will give rise to high seas, severe winds and heavy rain.
The advisory notice is valid between Thursday noon and Friday noon.
Met Eireann will release warnings ahead of the storm's arrival on Wednesday morning.
