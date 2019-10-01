Gardai arrest man after seizing €70k in cash at house in Limerick city

GARDAI have arrested a man in his 40s after they seized around €70,000 in cash following a search at a house in Limerick city this Monday.

A Henry Street detective executed a search warrant at a house in Dalgish Park, Moyross at 12 noon this Monday.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €70,000 in cash, a spokesperson said.



The man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.