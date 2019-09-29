WATCH: Thousands take part in Cook Medical Limerick Women's mini-marathon

Almost 3,000 women, children and men in quirky drag have been taking part in the Cook Medical Limerick Mini Marathon.

At the University of Limerick Sports Arena, participants of all ages and abilities came together to run, jog and walk the 5km and 10 km courses, with some raising funds for charities in Limerick, the Mid-West and nationwide.

First to cross the finish line of the 10 km race was Niamh Moore from Leevale Athletic Club and was followed closely in second place by Lauren Dermody, with Ann MacPhail in third place.

Ballina lady Ann, a member of Dooneen Athletics Club was being the first local athlete to finish.

Race ambassador Angela Moloney, the director of ethics and compliance at Cook Medical said: “Every year it gives me great pleasure to be part of such a fulfilling, fun and motivational event. Seeing all these women come together to challenge themselves is truly inspiring. We are delighted to be part of an event that brings local communities together.”

Race director John Cleary added: “I’m delighted to see the turnout of this event grow every year. The mini marathon is a great opportunity for women to get involved in the local community, and it’s encouraging to see so many women getting out and active.”

For more pictures from the event, see the Limerick Leader print edition, out Monday morning.