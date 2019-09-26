Things what are on in Limerick

A feast of jazz is in store for us this weekend as the Limerick Jazz Festival hits the city. You can also choose from three highly enjoyable plays for adults, a great family show on Saturday for the young and young at heart and a close-to-free classical show on Sunday. Loads to keep us all occupied!

Thursday (Sept 26)

This Thursday, the Hunt Museum hosts Lifted Up, a non-verbal theatre piece about living with autism. It’s a masked character study where all expressions are projected purely through body physicality. Simon Thompson plays Charlie, a man who has been diagnosed with ASD and lives a pretty regular life, though he finds it difficult to cope with sensory overload in a busy world. I caught this show in Nenagh last January and it’s a wonderfully sweet depiction of a tender soul with high-functioning autism. It starts at 6pm and is well worth the tenner it will cost you to see it.

Shane Casey of The Young Offenders is in the Lime Tree Theatre this Thursday with Wet Paint, his play inspired by the time he spent working as a house painter. The play has been touring on and off since long before he became a household name as local nutjob Billy Casey, premiering at the Granary Theatre in 2011. It’s a witty theatre show, skewering the elitism in the Irish arts community and, every once in a while, poking fun at Cork. Rightly so. 8pm, tickets are €20 / €18 concession.

The Limerick Jazz Festival kicks off this Thursday with a free jazz trail around the city. Six gigs, all starting at 9pm. As you can't make them all, I recommend either The Mysterious Mr Valentine at the Clayton Hotel or the Limerick Jazz Quartet at the George Hotel. Friday night offers the Darius Brubeck Quartet in Dolan's Warehouse at 8pm (tickets €20) and the Sarah Gillespie Quintet upstairs in Dolan’s at 10:30pm (tickets €18). Both fine acts, though Darius Brubeck would shade it for me if choosing one show - he spent most of the 1980s teaching music in Natal and when he wasn’t busy campaigning against apartheid he picked up all the tricks and style of native South African jazz. I think his gig will be the highlight of the festival. On Saturday night, you can take in some Afro Caribbean and Latin jazz with Septeto Internacional in Dolan’s Upstairs at 8pm (tickets €18) and some big band sound with Beats & Pieces in the Warehouse at 10:30pm (tickets €18). Again, if you have to choose between them, I suggest Beats & Pieces but it’s your penny. See the full lineup at limerickjazzfestival.com

Friday (Sept 27)

Multi Story Theatre bring their version of Medea to the Belltable this Friday and Saturday. It’s a one-hour adaptation of Euripides’ classic play, first performed at the City Dionysia festival in 431 BC. Betrayal and guilt take centre stage, as Medea is mother to two murdered sons and she will have her vengeance in this life or the next. The only trouble is... she’s the one who killed them. This play very deservedly won the Belltable Connect Award at the Limerick Fringe last year. It’s powerful, captivating and a magnificent reminder of the rage caused by love to hatred turn'd. If you like theatre, I promise that you will love this. 8pm each night; tickets are €15 on Friday and €18 / €16 concession on Saturday.

Dublin garage rock duo Vulpynes play their first Limerick headline show this Friday in the Kasbah Social Club. The unapologetically loud pair had a stunning set when supporting Sleaford Mods in Dolan's in February and if you're into grunge, post-punk or anything at the scuzzy end of the music spectrum you need to see them live. Against some very worthy opposition, this is the Limerick gig you shouldn’t miss this weekend. They’ll be supported by Theme Tune Boy and Zombie Picnic. Doors at 9pm, tickets are a tenner.

Saturday (Sept 28)

Multi Story are back in the Belltable on Saturday afternoon with their children’s telling of The Firebird, the Russian fairy tale about a gallant prince who is promised half a kingdom if he catches an apple-stealing bird. Prince Ivan’s quest is aided by a silver horse, a fearsome wolf and a fair princess. Even though the show is aimed at children, they promise it’s suitable for anyone aged between 5 and 95. Odds are extremely high that if you have just hit 96 and you've managed to get out of the nursing home for long enough to bring your great-grandchildren to a nice afternoon of theatre, you won’t be sent away. 2:30pm, tickets are €8.

Bicurious headline a night of hard rock at the Kasbah this Saturday. The Dublin experimental rock twosome are a feast of guitar riffed noise for Irish headbangers and definitely look like they’re going places. Mainly places like Electric Picnic and Knockanstockan, both of which they played this year. They’ll be supported by We Come In Pieces, God Alone and The Last Vinci. Doors at 8pm, tickets are a tenner.

Sunday (Sept 29)

The Limerick Philharmonic Orchestra are in St Mary’s Cathedral this Sunday evening to perform music by Johann Baptist Wanhal and Antonin Dvorak. Wanhal's Concerto in F Major is a lively piece made fun by letting two bassoons hop around like cartoon characters, while the rather beautiful largo section of Dvorak’s New World Symphony will be instantly recognisable to anyone who’s old enough to remember the Hovis bread adverts in the 1970s. The concert starts at 6pm and it's free with a donation-based retiring collection.

Elaine Paige is at the University Concert Hall this Sunday night, singing songs from her 50-year career in West End musicals. She’s best known for playing the cancer-ridden Eva Perón in Evita and the aged feline Grizabella in Cats so while she's used to dying on stage she's unlikely to do so this Sunday.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are a slightly stiff €60, or €50 if you’re willing to sit in the balcony.

All weekend

Sheila Richardson’s Hetertopias exhibition is at Limerick Museum till September 27. Mariele Neudecker's Sediment exhibition is at the Limerick City Gallery until November 17. Both free to see. Tickets are €10 for the Lavery & Osborne: Observing Life exhibition at the Hunt Museum, which runs till September 30.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!