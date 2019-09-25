Limerick Council's colossal bill for tackling invasive species on new road

MORE than €270,000 has been spent removing and preventing the spread of Japanese Knotweed along a section of the Northern Distributor Road, it can be revealed.

Documents released to this newspaper under Freedom of Information legislation shows contractors carrying out advance works on the Coonagh to Knockalisheen distributor road were paid €272,594.84 by Limerick City and Council earlier this year.

According to an invoice submitted to the local authority in February the payment related to “excavation works for Japanese Knotweed at Watch House Cross and construction of associated Environmental Bunds.”

The works were carried out by P&D Lyons Plant Hire Ltd late year as part of the multi-million euro contract.

Japanese Knotweed is recognised as being one of the worst invasive species in the world due to its serious impact on biological diversity, the damage it can cause to the built environment and its ability to spread rapidly. It grows readily by roadsides often causing damage to road and nearby structures.

The works relating to the Japanese Knotweed were categorised by the contractors as a “compensation event” which was not included in the original contract.

Other compensation events include €17,021 for an “extension of road tie-in works” at the entrance to Tesco in Coonagh; €2,545.43 for “working around uncharted/unducted cables” at Coonagh Roundabout; €2906.60 for “working around below ground concrete anchor blocks to existing water main” and €2,000 for “working around unchartered buried cables” adjoining the Tesco car park.

According to the documents obtained by the Limerick Leader the contract for the advance works will cost almost €8m.

The initial contract was estimated to be €6,398,486.04 but when compensation events are included, the total increased to €7925,411.93.

The Coonagh to Knockilasheen Road will see construction of a new link road with the existing Cratloe road and a new roundabout near Shannonvale. Another roundabout will be constructed to allow a link with Moyross. The project involves the construction of 2.1 km of dual carriageway and 3.5km of link roads.