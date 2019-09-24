Addict verbally abused security staff at Limerick hospital

A woman who was verbally aggressive towards staff at University Hospital Limerick has pleaded guilty to public order charges.

Marie Linnane, 24, who has an address at Claureen Drive, Ennis, County Clare was prosecuted before Limerick District Court to face charges relating to an incident which occurred on May 2, last.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told when gardai responded to reports of a disturbance at St Nessan’s Road, Dooradoyle, shortly before 8pm, they encountered Ms Linnane who was shouting and being abusive towards security staff near the entrance to the hospital.

“She was very drunk and unsteady on her feet,” said Sergeant Michelle Leahy who added the defendant was arrested for her own safety and the safety of others.

Solicitor Leanne Purcell said her client, who has a number of previous convictions, is recovering from addiction issues.

She said she had taken some drugs on the evening and had travelled to UHL to seek medical attention as she had fallen and banged her head.

“She was trying to go in (to UHL) to get medical attention, she was not allowed in,” said Ms Purcell who added that her client wished to apologise for her actions on the night.

Noting what happened and Ms Linnane’s circumstances, Judge O’Leary said she wanted to canvass the views of the Probation Service before imposing sentence.

She adjourned the matter to next month to facilitate an assessment and the preparation of a pre-sanctioned probation report.

Ms Linnane was remanded on continuing bail pending her next court appearance.