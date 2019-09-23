Taoiseach urged to visit UHL after he references how much has been spent there during Dail debate

THE TAOISEACH has been urged to visit University Hospital Limerick following major overcrowding during the summer period when thousands were forced to be treated on trolleys.

The calls came during the Leader’s questions in Dail Eireann, when Tipperary TD and former minister Alan Kelly hit out at the Government and Minister for Health Simon Harris over a number of issues.

He asked the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for an update for the proposed 96-bed block at UHL, which is expected to cost at least €25m. Deputy Kelly said that Minister Harris was “deliberately avoiding scrutiny” and he criticised the Government’s decision to delay the release of the HSE’s capital plan and the de Butleir report on the removal of private healthcare in hospitals. “He had the de Buitléir report last February but chose to release it over the summer in order, obviously, to bury it. Likewise, the HSE capital spending plan was buried by releasing it towards the end of the summer, nine months after the plan was in operation.

“Maybe the Government thought that these reports would go unnoticed. I believe it was cowardly behaviour by the Government, the Minister and the Department.”

Taoiseach Varadkar said he did not accept Deputy Kelly’s comments.

In relation to the capital plan, the Labour TD asked the Taoiseach if he will give a commitment to the Mid-West that the 96-bed block will be delivered.

“Otherwise, will he commit in the interim that there will be some change in the pathways in regard to how the emergency theatre operates in that area?

“We are in a crisis and we cannot continue. There will have to be different pathways in regard to Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s.”

The Fine Gael leader said: “Limerick has a new emergency department and the new Leben wing, both delivered by this Government and open and operating, and a new ward block under construction which will be opened and will operate certainly in the next six months. I will have to come back to the Deputy on the 96-bed block, but so much investment has gone into that hospital to date I know he will want to complement us on that.”

Deputy Kelly then said “the Taoiseach should visit it”.

There is no set timeline as to when the 96-bed block will be built.