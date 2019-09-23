Pigtown series begins with ‘food mile’ launch in Limerick

Inspired by the history of Limerick’s bacon industry, the third Pigtown Culture and Food Series offers an exciting programme of themed events throughout September and October developed by the Limerick Food Group.

The series will focus on Limerick’s unique heritage showcasing the great food available locally and building on the county’s deep-rooted food heritage.

The creative brains behind the initiative include some of Limerick’s top hotels, restaurants and visitor attractions including The Limerick Strand Hotel, The Green Onion, Treaty City Beer and No. 1 Pery Square Hotel are joining forces to present “The Limerick Food Mile”, a unique culinary experience, reflecting the resilience and passion of the people of Limerick.

To celebrate the launch of “The Limerick Food Mile” they are hosting a special evening on Thursday, September 26. The event kicks-off from 6pm and consists of an exclusive three-course meal, each course served at a different hotel/restaurant with each executive chef proudly presenting a course consisting of exciting innovative Pigtown themed locally sourced food along with a tour of Treaty City Brewery.

The Limerick Food Mile Evening Package inclusive of the 3-course dinner, Treaty City Beer with each course, Treaty City Brewery Tour and transport to each venue. Cost €65 per person plus booking fee. As this is a unique event places are strictly limited to 48 people. Full details online and bookings via Eventbrite