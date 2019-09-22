Tattoo legislation would be welcomed, say Limerick artists

A LIMERICK tattoo artist has stated that regulation surrounding a minimum age to get a tattoo or piercing would be “embraced” by fellow artists in the local community.

Damien Geoghegan of Chapel Street Tattoo studio has given his two cents on the topical conversation surrounding the lack of appropriate legislation for tattoo artists.

There is currently no minimum legal age for someone to get a tattoo or body piercing in Ireland, with Fianna Fáil introducing a bill last year aiming to ban tattoos and body piercings for persons under the age of 18.

The bill is currently at the second stage, but the Health Minister has ruled out the implementation of any further law in this area.

“Ninety percent of tattoo artists will embrace legislation,” said Damien, “we’re only happy to follow guidelines.”

“We have a moral obligation to check for ID, we’re very strict on it but we have no legal obligation at the moment - we don’t have to check, but we do.”

“I’m of the belief that someone under 18 is not mature enough to have something permanent put on their body,” he continued.

“You’re a different person when you’re in your teens, your priorities change as you grow up, as does your personality.”

Damien added that after getting his first tattoo aged 18, he covered it up four years later with another tattoo - which he then once again covered up aged 24.

“I have parents come in with their teenager and I say to them ‘no way’, it doesn’t matter if they have permission, I won’t do it. I won’t even tattoo my own nieces and nephews who aren’t over 18.”

Meanwhile, Limerick TD Niall Collins has put forward his concerns surrounding tattoo provider regulation to the Minister for Health.

The Fianna Fáil politician asked Simon Harris what plans are in place to regulate tattoo providers in light of a recent discussion on Limerick Today radio show.

The Minister replied that guidelines relating to infection prevention and control were to be “published shortly”, but made no reference to legislation surrounding age bans.

“In the absence of a statutory framework being in place, my department and the Health Service Executive took the initiative to develop guidelines in relation to tattooing and body piercing industry – these guidelines are currently in the process of being finalised,” the reply stated.

“Once published, this guidance document will set out a standard of practice in relation to infection prevention and control which all operators should adhere to. This will help to drive up standards and provide a safe environment for clients and practitioners.”