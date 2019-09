Former Harris home catches the eye amid €43m of August property sales in Limerick - full list here

LAST month saw 157 residential properties sold in Limerick, totalling at just over €43m.

The average price of a house sold in the county last month was €274,200, with two properties selling for over €4m and €6m.

However, one particular property that sold last month boasts major historical significance as it is the former childhood home of one of Limerick’s most famous figures.

Sold on August 21 for €715,000, Overdale, Ennis Road, was home to actor Richard Harris in 1930’s Limerick.

The early 19th century red brick house was on the market for nine months with an original price tag of €785,000 sought by agent REA O’Connor Murphy.

Overdale is a three-storey home, with nine en-suite bedrooms and measures at a spacious 3,500sq ft with traditional high ceilings and original features and huge lawns to the front and back of the property.

The home boasts a wide entrance hallway, with a high ceiling and tiled floor that is very much in keeping with early 19th century design, as well as a luxurious living rooms and a formal drawing room which were renovated by previous owners.

Elaine Fitzpatrick, senior negotiator at REA O’Connor Murphy said: “While the house was well looked after it requires upgrading and we believe the new owner intends on doing these works and no doubt retain its beautiful features along with enhancing it.

“The history is very significant to Limerick and the previous owners were very proud of it and were very helpful in sourcing the information for us – it is likely to be retained as a family home.”

FULL LIST OF PROPERTY SALES HERE

€280,000.00 MOUNTSHANNON RD, LISNAGRY

€280,000.0012 HAZELWOOD, CASTLETROY

€280,000.0041 MERVAL DR, CLAREVIEW

€340,000.005 ABBOT'S WAY, BLACKABBEY GATE, ADARE

€36,000.00 GLENBROHANE, GARRYSPILLANE, KILMALLOCK

€53,000.00 GLENMORE, STRAND

€334,000.00 RAHINA, CLARINA

€200,000.001 NEWTOWN MEWS, ANNACOTTY

€110,000.00 26 DALY AVE, JANESBORO

€110,000.00413 RICHMOND COURT, MOUNT KENNETH PLACE, DOCK RD

€246,000.005 MAIN ST, BRUFF

€210,000.006 CARRIAGE COURTYARD HOUSE, ADARE MANOR, ADARE

€140,000.007 DUCART HOUSE, STEAMBOAT QUAY

€532,819.0079 Caislean Nua, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€87,000.008 HIGH ST, CROOM

€287,500.00 CLOONCOMMONS, CASTLECONNELL

€149,000.00 101 DEEL MANOR, ASKEATON

€214,000.0014 BIRCH AVE, CAHERDAVIN

€100,000.0031 BANANTYNE PLACE, STEAMBOAT QUAY, LIMERICK CITY

€175,000.0048 THE MEADOW, MURROE

€75,000.00 APT 54 ASHDOWN VILLAGE, SOUTH CIRCULAR RD

€225,000.00 BALLINACARRIGA, KILDIMO

€207,048.45 No. 17 The Meadows, Ros Mor Estate, Kilmallock Road

€220,000.00 2 STANFORD CLOSE, COLLEGE COURT, CASTLETROY

€180,000.0021 CLONMORE KILTERAGH, DOORADOYLE

€415,000.00 GLENTEELY, BOHERGAR, BRITTAS

€334,801.0014 Castlebrook Drive, Castlebrook Manor, Walkers Road

€130,000.0034 PARKVIEW HALL, DUBLIN RD

€90,000.005 CASTLEVIEW, NEWCASTLE WEST

€32,000.00 BALLAUGH, ABBEYFEALE

€268,000.00 CAMAS NEWCASTLE WEST

€90,000.00 TOURNAFULLA

€131,750.0010 CHESTNUT GARDENS, NEWCASTLE WEST

€240,000.0014 BELLEVUE COURT, RAHEEN

€140,000.0018 GLEANN CRYLE, KILLARNEY ROAD, ABBEYFEALE

€235,000.00 GARRYSPILLANE, KILMALLOCK

€420,000.00 TERVOE, CLARINA

€246,696.035 Castlebrook Green, Castlebrook Manor, Castletroy

€172,000.0053 CASTLEROCK AVE, CASTLECONNELL

€52,000.00 KNOCKANARE, TOURNAFULLA

€230,000.00 TEMPLEATHEA, ATHEA

€200,000.0011 ROUNDWOOD EST, ROSBRIEN

€203,000.00 ELM PARK DEMESNE, CLARINA

€435,000.001 BEECHFIELD, MONALEEN

€250,000.0011 CASTLEROCK RD, CASTLEROCK, CASTLECONNELL

€330,000.00 THE COMMONS, BALLINGARRY

€181,000.00111 ELM PARK AVE, CASTLETROY

€237,841.40203 KYLEMORE, OLD SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD, CASTLETROY

€440,000.00 ROSSMORE, ASHBOURNE AVE

€230,000.00142 DOORADOYLE PARK, DOORADOYLE

€275,000.0048 SPRING GROVE, MILL RD, GORBALLY

€115,000.00408 THE PARK, LORD EDWARD STREET

€226,000.00 BALLYNAUGHT, BRUREE, KILMALLOCK

€170,000.00 KLEINBERG, SOUTH CIRCULAR RD

€230,000.0024 FITZHAVEN SQ, CIRCULAR RD SOUTH

€110,000.0074 FAIRGREEN

€240,000.00 ST THERESE, CORBALLY

€308,370.00204 The Grange, Baunacloka, Raheen

€95,000.00 **214 GLENLARA, MOUNT KENNETH PLACE, DOCK RD

€250,000.003 GREENVIEW CLOSE, GLENCAIRIN, DOORADOYLE

€175,000.00 BALLINGRANE, ASKEATON

€715,000.00 OVERDALE, ENNIS ROAD

€142,000.0013 DOWNEY ST, KILLALEE

€180,000.0014 THE LAURELS, DOORADOYLE

€210,000.00145 SHANNONVALE, OLD CRATLOE RD

€233,480.17 16 THE MEADOWS, ROS MOR, KILMALLOCK ROAD

€153,000.0032 LELIA ST, LIMERICK

€120,000.00 **62 THE GRANGE, RAHEEN

€200,000.00 APT 114, THE STRAND, OCALLAGHAN STRAND

€75,000.00 **KNOCKANE RD, NEWCASTLE WEST

€90,000.00 MAIN ST, CAPPAMORE

€200,000.0010 CHERRY AVE, CAHERDAVIN LAWN

€230,000.0011 ARD BRACKEN, KILTERAGH, DOORADOYLE

€290,000.0012 SOUTHVILLE GARDENS, BALLINACURRA

€299,559.40 202 THE GRANGE, RAHEEN

€264,000.0025 KNOCKLYON, CLONMACKEN

€406,000.00 TYROL, LISNAGRY

€135,000.0011 CLAUGHAUN FORT, GARRYOWEN

€67,500.0056 ST ITA'S ST, ST MARY'S PARK

€135,000.006 VERONA PARK, OCONNELL AVE, LIMERICK CITY

€194,000.00 CAHERCONNELL, ABBEYFEALE

€133,000.0011 CASTLEQUARTER HEIGHTS, FEDAMORE

€321,585.90 188 THE GRANGE RAHEEN

€290,648.88 21 GATEWAY PARK, CROOM

€265,726.88208 KYLEMORE, SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD, MONALEEN

€200,000.0029 AVONMORE RD, RAHEEN

€251,101.32 6 CEARNOG CHIARAIN SLI NA MANACH, MUNGRET

€4,347,097.00 1 HALCYON PLACE, THE PARK, CASTLETROY

€225,000.00 4 GLANNTAN, GOLF LINKS RD, CASTLETROY

€6,852,903.00 8 HALCYON PLACE, THE PARK RESIDENTIAL VILLAGE, CASTLETROY

€370,000.00 86 MEADOWVALE, RAHEEN

€120,000.00 SHAMROCK HOUSE, BRIDGE ST, ABBEYFEALE

€215,000.00 116 CARROWKEAL WOODHAVEN CASTLETROY

€280,000.00 APT 7 ST LUAS, IONA DR, NORTH CIRCULAR RD

€195,000.00 120 ARD AULIN, MUNGRET

€361,000.00 73 MEADOWVALE, RAHEEN

€181,000.00 907 RIVERPOINT, BISHOPS QUAY

€137,000.00 APT 67 OLD WINDMILL COURT, LOWER GERALD GRIFFIN ST

€150,000.00 BOTHAR BUE, NEWCASTLE WEST

€115,000.00 95 CLUAIN ARRA, GORTBOY, NEWCASTLEWEST

€165,000.00 17 ATHLUNKARD AVENUE, SHANNON BANKS, CORBALLY

€169,000.00 BALLYDUANE, CLARINA

€10,000.00 COTTAGE, GARRIENDERK, KILLMALLOCK

€110,000.00 13 MAIGUE VIEW TERRACE, CROOM

€192,000.00 16 RATHMORE, CHURCHILL MEADOWS, RAHEEN

€229,500.00 90 DROMROE AVE, WOODHAVEN, CASTLETROY

€310,000.00 12 HILLCREST DR, GREYSTONES, ENNIS RD

€235,000.00 14 CARYSFORD AVE, COLLEGE COURT, CASTLETROY

€260,000.00 2 KNIGHTS COURT, NEWCASTLEWEST

€212,000.00 7 ARD NA GREINE, KILTERAGH, DOORADOYLE

€410,000.00 BROOK HALL, PEAFIELD RD, CASTLETROY

€210,000.00 3 GLENQUIN MANOR, NEWCASTLEWEST

€175,000.00 SHANTEMON PORTAUNS, KILMALLOCK

€92,500.00 THE DOWNS, BALLINGARRY

€255,000.00 19 CHERRY DR, GLENCAIRIN, DOORADOYLE

€180,000.00 32 ELM RD, RIVERBANK, ANNACOTTY

€77,000.00 9 UPPER GERALD GRIFFIN STREET

€294,000.00 BALLYRUNE, KILDIMO

€140,000.00 DARRANSTOWN, MARTINSTOWN, KIIMALLOCK

€55,000.00 KIMEHERE, SHANAGOLDEN

€150,000.00 13 COIS GHRUDA, CASTLETROY

€423,000.00 14 ASHBROOK, ENNIS RD LIMERICK CITY

€222,000.00 19 ALLENDALE HALL, COURTBRACK AVE

€115,000.00 36 KILMURRY AVE, GARRYOWEN

€75,000.00 CREAGH ST, GLIN

€105,000.00 WHISKEY HALL, FINNOE, BALLYHAHILL

€200,000.00 16 CLONMACKEN COURT, CLONMACKEN

€349,000.00 407 THE WINDMILL, DOCK ROAD

€349,000.00 408 THE WINDMILL, DOCK ROAD

€160,000.00 6 CLONMACKEN COURT, ENNIS RD

€216,000.00 7 CEOL NA HABHAINN, CAHERCONLISH

€220,000.00 8 KILLARD, KILTERAGH, DOORADOYLE

€112,850.00 97 LYNWOOD PARK, BALLYSIMON RD

€160,000.00 HI FIACHRA, POULTALOON, FEDAMORE

€334,802.00 11 Castlebrook Drive, Castlebrook Manor, Castletroy

€30,000.00 210 MOUNT KENNETH COURT, DOCK RD,

€250,000.00 41 CASTLEVIEW PARK, RATHKEALE,

€220,000.00 77 DROMROE AVE, WOODHAVEN, CASTLETROY

€202,643.00 152 Carrowkeel, Castletroy,

€189,427.31 155 carrowkeel, woodhaven, castetroy

€169,000.00 30 GARANBAWN, MURROE,

€251,101.32 38 Castlebrook Green, Castlebrook Manor, Walkers Road

€322,000.00 43 OAKFIELD, RAHEEN

€180,000.00 BALLINRUANE, KILMEEDY

€190,000.00 CARRIGPARSONS, BALLYSIMON

€112,000.00 KNOCKADEA, BALLYLANDERS

€233,000.00 35 JANESMOUNT PARK, CORBALLY

€96,000.00 **47 TARACREA, DOORADOYLE ROAD

€54,000.00 GARBALLY, KILMEEDY

€160,000.00 LEAHIES, FOYNES

€180,000.001 CLUAIN DARA COURT, CLONMACKEN, ENNIS ROAD

€55,000.003 COLINSTOWN, BRUFF

€181,000.003 MOUNT RICHMOND CLOSE, PLASSEY WALK RHEBOGUE

€230,000.003 SUMMERVILLE TERRACE, SOUTH CIRCULAR RD

€251,101.32 32 CASTLEBROOK GREEN, CASTLEBROOK MANOR, CASTLETROY

€422,907.48 77 CAISLEAN NUA, GOLF LINKS ROAD, CASTLETROY

€228,000.00 2 ST JOSEPHS TERRACE, ST JOSEPHS ST