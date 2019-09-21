Limerick astronomy column: Tackling the flat earth brigade

For the next couple of weeks, I will be discussing several conspiracies around the theory of Flat Earth… Yes, people really do believe that the earth is flat and consider the idea that it is a ball as a massive conspiracy.

They believe this theory so much, that they even host Flat Earth Society events all around the world (pun intended!). So why do they believe this so strongly?

Well when you are walking on the ground, it does appear to be and feel ‘flat’, so this is all the evidence some people need to believe. Furthermore, they believe that as the bottom of clouds are flat, the way the sun moves and so all of your internal senses are telling you that you are on a totally flat surface.

Okay, so far we are on board with them (just about), the world does seem flat. However, what about all of the evidence to the contrary? Well this is where they lose us.

We have sent people into space and they witnessed the curvature of the earth, so why don’t they believe that? Well in simple terms, flat-earthers don’t believe that anybody has ever actually been into space.

They actively believe that all the space agencies of the world are involved in a conspiracy faking space travel. It is believed that since there was such competition between the USSR and the USA, they simply faked all space travel expeditions including the moon landing so that they could beat each other out.

Since then they have simply continued faking space exploration to gain political control and believe that all the funding that is funneled into the space programme is simply embezzled.

Okay so, if people haven’t been into space we know that satellites definitely have been and sent back loads of pictures so why doesn’t this disprove the flat earth conspiracy?

Simply put, the flat earth society just doesn’t believe photographic evidence. They believe that photographic evidence is much too easily manipulated to show what you want rather than what is actually there. Similarly, modern cameras with curved lenses, the curvature of plane windows, atmospheric pressure and Photoshop all lend to a list of problems that make photographic evidence too untrustworthy.

Next week we will continue delving into this conspiracy detailing where the earth is located in space and the layout of the countries on the flat earth.

Limerick Astronomy Club meet the first Thursday of every month in room G10 in Mary I: email limerickastronomyclub @gmail.com