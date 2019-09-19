Be a STEM star in Limerick and win €10k for your school

School children in Limerick have the opportunity to step up and use the appliance of science to win €10,000 for their school.

BD Research Centre Ireland (RCI), the global medical technology company in Limerick’s National Technology Park, has launched a new school competition, BD STEM Stars, which is open to secondary school students throughout Limerick and Clare.

Students are invited to identify a key health problem that affects the community around them and demonstrate how they could solve or improve this problem through the STEM subjects.

The competition is open to secondary school students and the winning entry will receive a cash prize of €10,000 for their school to use within STEM education.

There are also two runner-up prizes of €5,000 each for STEM education in the schools. To assist in getting students engaged in the competition, BD has created a dedicated website containing all the information needed including tips and advice for both students and teachers when they are creating their entries www.bdcareers.ie/stemstars.

BD RCI’s Site Director Padraig Fitzgerald said, “At BD RCI we are passionate about the STEM subjects and want to help teach students that Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths are not just for the classroom or the lab - they’re part of everyday life and can greatly impact our health.”

“We are looking forward to seeing how the future scientists and engineers in our community unleash their creativity and demonstrate the STEM skills and knowledge that they can bring to the area of health.”

Using video, photography, audio, Powerpoint or a Google Docs presentation (or a combination of the above) students are invited to propose how they would go about solving the health problem - through the use of the STEM subjects. The closing date for entries is Friday, October 25. Please visit www.bdcareers.ie/stemstars for more information.