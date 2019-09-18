Enjoy your 'Ritual Retreat' at Meadowlands Hotel this November

ASTRID LONGHURST has teamed with the Meadowlands Hotel to create a beautiful retreat weekend experience with an aim to provide an oasis from the rush and stress of everyday life.

It is when we take time to slow down and press “pause” on our lives that we give ourselves the greatest gift of all - health, joy, inner peace, vitality and wellbeing.

“Your ritual retreat” is all about little loving acts of kindness and self-care that you give to yourself. Self-care rituals turn your attention towards your own needs, dreams and wishes. By giving meaning to your daily routines and infusing them with love, you turn each and every day of your life into a harmonious and joyful experience.

Set in the beautiful ambience of the Meadowlands Hotel, “Your Ritual Retreat” is a place where you can relax, renew and recharge your batteries. It is a place to make new friends (if you so wish) or just a space to come home to you. The retreat includes two nights of luxury accommodation with an option to stay a little longer.

All of the teachers on the retreat have something unique and special to offer. Each of the retreat experiences have been designed to promote healing, rest, relaxation, a deep sense of peace, empowerment and a joy and vitality that will leave you feeling refreshed, energised and revitalised.

You will also learn how to build these beautiful rituals into your own life so that you will be able to continue the experience long after the retreat has ended.

Participants will share in the Meadowland’s passion for delicious, local & seasonal produce throughout the weekend. The focus of the food is to celebrate the daily routines around meals to adopt positive rituals that not only make food taste a lot better but also help to sustain and nourish us.

Come and join us in this magical and deeply nourishing weekend. We look forward to welcoming you. Give yourself the gift of “Your Ritual Retreat.”

(With love, Astrid Longhurst & the Amazing Ritual Retreat team at the Meadowlands)

For more information, schedule and booking details, please contact 066 718 0444 or info@meadowlandshotel.com.