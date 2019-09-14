Global company based in Limerick partners with Milford Care Centre

GLOBAL company AMCS has partnered with Milford Care Centre for three years to raise “much needed funds necessary to support their amazing work within the community”.

AMCS, a leading supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and material resources industries, is headquartered in City East Plaza, Ballysimon. It has offices and teams located across Europe, USA and Australia, employing almost 550 people. They are honoured to work with Milford and have handed over a cheque for €3,000

“Milford Care Centre is not just a hospice inpatient unit but provides multiple services to the community including hospice at home services, a nursing home as well as day care for both the older person and people with palliative care needs. Bereavement Support is also available for family members,” said Nicola O’Dwyer, of AMCS.

Employees fundraised for Milford by holding bake/produce sales, a book swap, office bingo and jersey days. All money raised was generously matched by AMCS.

Anne Marie Hayes, fundraising co-ordinator at Milford Care Centre, said: “The very generous financial support we receive from fundraising events such as those organised and run by the employees of AMCS is of significant importance to Milford Hospice in ensuring that we continue to maintain the current level of high quality services that we provide. Fundraising initiatives of this nature have become even more imperative in order for us to achieve our goals as we firmly believe that the people we serve deserve only the best of care and that’s what we try to deliver on a day to day basis in everything that we do.”

She continued: “We are most grateful to the employees of AMCS for partnering with Milford as we fully recognise that there is a lot of work involved in raising funds. I would like to acknowledge and thank everybody associated with these activities at every level and we look forward to continuing the good working relationship with AMCS.”

AMCS is very supportive of local community initiatives and charitable organisations and takes its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) very seriously. During previous CSR initiatives, AMCS contributed to Redhill School by purchasing outdoor exercise equipment and to Limerick Suicide Watch by purchasing water activated LED lights and keychain CPR face masks. AMCS is a Limerick success story, founded in 2003 by Jimmy Martin, CEO and co-founder Austin Ryan. AMCS currently employs 120 in Ireland with capacity to expand to 170 over the next two years, while bringing many international customers and employees to the region.