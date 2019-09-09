Car seized in Limerick city had no tax, no insurance and no NCT

A vehicle has been seized by gardai in Limerick city after a driver who made an illegal turn, into the path of a Roads Policing unit of the Garda Síochána, was discovered to have no tax, no insurance and no NCT.

The status of the vehicle was discovered after the gardai ran the car’s details through the A check on our Mobility App. The vehicle was then seized and court appearance is to follow for the driver.

The incident is believed to have happened on the Dublin Road.

An Garda Síochána took to Facebook to share the details of the stop.