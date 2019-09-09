Deaths in Limerick - September 9, 2019

The death has occurred of Paddy Sheahan of William Street, Askeaton, Limerick. Paddy Sheahan of William Street, Askeaton, Co. Limerick. Age 92½. Died 8th September 2019 in the loving care of the staff of St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by sons Pa and Mike, daughters Mary and Mairead, grandchildren Ger, Verona, Shane, Tara, Danielle, Ashling, Mary Elizabeth, Tom and Roisín, great-grandson Isaac, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday evening, 10th September, from 4:30pm to 8:00pm. House private after 8:00pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning, 11th September, at 11:30am for 12 noon Mass at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton followed by cremation in Shannon, approx 2:30pm.



The death has occurred of Gerry O'Sullivan of St. Laurence Park, Greenhill, Limerick City. Late of Clover Meats, Raychem & Limerick Civic Trust. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Carmel. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Alexis & Camille, sons Shane, Adam, Aaron, Nathan & Jordan, grandchildren Hazel & Abbie, sister Nancy, other relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (September 11th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (September 12th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Margaret Peggy O'Neill of Tonbaun, Crecora, Patrickswell, Limerick. September 9th 2019, peacefully at UHL after a short illness. Late of Hibernian Insurance, Henry Street, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister Kitty, nephew, nieces, family circle, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to SS. Peter and Paul’s Church, Crecora. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Rita Moloney (née Drew) of Fox's Bow, William Street, Limerick. Rita Moloney (nee Drew) (Fox’s Bow, William Street, Limerick. Late Buddy’s Bar and Modesty Clothing). September 6th 2019 suddenly at home. Beloved wife of the late Eddy. Dearly loved mother of Paul and Joanne. Sister of the late Betty and Christy. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Sabrina, grandchildren, Alice, Ruth, Steven, Gerard, Aimee and Paul, brothers Michael, Phonsie, and sister Myra, her extended family and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Arriving at St. John’s Cathedral on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelly (née Hogan) of Belfield Crescent, Farranshone, Limerick. Margaret Kelly (née Hogan) (Belfield Crescent Farranshone, Limerick, late staff of St Camillus Hospital and Jury’s hotel) September 9th 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother of Niamh, Brian, Barry and Grace. Sister of the late Flan, John, Jimmy, Deeply regretted by her loving son-in-law Niall, grandchildren, Daniel, Zoe, Dervela, Dinicka, Dylan, Megan Alison, Dion, Alex, Mia, Emma, Elise and Kay, great-grandchildren, brothers Mike, Phil, Paddy and Gerry, sister Breda, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm. Arriving at Limerick Baptist Church, Old Cratloe on Wednesday for Funeral Service at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.