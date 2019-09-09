Limerick gardai catch motorcyclist speeding at 179kms in 100km zone
Limerick gardai stopped the motorcyclist on Sunday
LIMERICK gardai caught a learner motorbike rider travelling at almost twice the speed limit on Sunday.
An Garda Siochana tweeted that Limerick Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorcyclist on Sunday.
"Rider only had a learner permit and detected at 179km/h in 100km/h zone. Fixed charge penalty notice issued and proceedings to follow," they said in the tweet.
