Deaths in Limerick - September 6, 2019

The death has occurred of James Browne of Ballymac, Manister, Croom, Limerick / Bruff, Limerick.Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Ethel (née Cregan), children Ciara, Sineád and Meave, mother Eileen, brothers Ger and Michael, sisters Mary and Rowena, uncles Jimmy and Tommy, aunt Ann, father-in-law Alec, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom on Saturday from 5pm to 7:30pm. Remains arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Manister on Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Paul Enright of Loughill East, Newcastle West, Limerick, Late of Lincoln, England. Died suddenly in Lincoln, England on 18th August 2019. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerard, sisters Hannah (Hough) and Helen (Connolly), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Saturday, 7th September, at 2pm. Requiem Mass Sunday, 8th September, at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Maurice Irwin of Athlacca, Limerick / Dublin. Irwin, Moorehampton Road, Dublin and formerly of Athlacca, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, September 6th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mount Tabor Nursing Home Sandymount, Dublin. Maurice. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Helena, and his brother Liam. Deeply regretted by his sisters Breda (Howard), Kathleen and Sr. Dominic, brothers Noel, John, Jim, Patrick and Joe, brother-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca. Funeral Sunday after 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Athlacca.

The death has occurred of John McInerney of Worldsend, Castleconnell, Limerick. McInerney, John, Worldsend, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick (Late of Castle T Furniture and Plant Design). 6th September 2019 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Trudie (nee Daly), daughter Annie, grandson Fionn, sister Doris, brothers Michael, Clement, Tadhg and Greg, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell (V94 AWT7) on Sunday, 8th September, from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Monday, 9th September, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Bridget Bridie O'Shea (née Donnelly) of Coole East and formerly Augher Village, Co. Tyrone, Athea, Limerick. Bridie passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff in Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastlewest. Predeceased by her husband Danny. Sadly missed by her very loving niece Marie Therese Knight, Marie's husband and daughters, nieces, nephews, her friends and neighbours in Athea and Beechwood Nursing Home.

Reposing in Finucane's Funeral Home, Athea, on Saturday evening from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm., followed by removal to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 10.30 a.m. Burial afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.