Limerick workshop 'to empower and enable people to overcome life’s struggles'

A WORKSHOP “to empower and enable people to overcome life’s normal struggles” is coming to Limerick.

Guiding You to a New You will take place at the South Court Hotel on Sunday, September 22 from 11am to 3pm.

The mission of the workshop is to empower people to overcome difficulties like stress, and anxiety by offering “simple solutions and support to create sustainable change in your everyday life!”

After the very successful launch of Guiding You to a New You with a fantastic day of healing, empowerment, nutrition, education and therapies in Athenry two weeks ago, Sharon Ledwith and Donna Broderick are now bringing this unique and empowering workshop to Limerick.

Sharon, through her clinic Healing Touch has helped hundreds of people overcome difficult illnesses or issues in their lives through energy healing and life coaching. She empowers and teaches others how to embrace a positive lifestyle and create the lives that they desire.

Donna is a very passionate DōTERRA Essential Oils consultant who has helped many families improve their health and wellbeing through the use of essential oils. Donna’s continual education and support for her customers has allowed these families to make fantastic improvements in their lives.

“Join us for a day of self care, wellness and fun so that we can guide you to move forward in your life and overcome any struggles or obstacles to living your best life!,” said one of the organisers.

“After a wonderful day of meditation, learning and healing you will be armed with the resources needed to embark on our 30 day confidence journey in our private WhatsApp and Facebook groups.

“Using your essential oils and confidence journal from your goodie bags you can move forward on your journey with the support and assistance of our therapists and the group who have just completed their programme.”

There will be lots of prize draws on the day for essential oils, therapies, accessories and much more.

Not forgetting that 10% of all ticket sales will be donated to Pieta House. You will be helping others as you set about helping yourself.

Gift yourself this day of self care, healing and therapy and look forward to positive changes in your daily life.

For more information on Guiding You to a New You check out our Facebook page

Get your tickets at guidingyoutoanewyou.eventbrite.ie/