Limerick college invites you to 'Bake Away Your Anxiety'

LIMERICK College of Further Education has cooked up a night class with a difference.

In 2015, a survey on stress in the United Kingdom found people were becoming increasingly anxious, but some 80% of those surveyed believed baking helped to relieve those feelings.

Amid renewed interest in baking after the success of the Great British Bake-Off, Bake Away Your Anxiety night courses are set to begin in LCFE.

The course employs a form of therapy called “Pie Therapy” which posits that “baking helps focus the mind”.

Classes will begin with a group therapeutic session, and participants are then given a recipe to create.

The course takes place over five weeks, on Tuesday or Wednesday nights, from 7pm until 9.30pm.

Bake Away Your Anxiety begins on Tuesday September 24.

Fees for the course are €110, with an additional €40 required for materials.

The course may take place at the Further Education and Training Centre Kilmallock Road Campus, Limerick City or LEDP Roxboro Childers Road, Limerick City or Cappamore Campus.

You can apply for the course on LCFE’s website under “part-time courses”.